UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has been discharged from the hospital following his cancer surgery

The preacher, who recently disclosed his cancer battle to the public, was captured on video leaving the hospital after his surgery

A large crowd gathered to welcome Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, and the viral video raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Nigerian UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has finally left the hospital after undergoing cancer surgery.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the controversial preacher and founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, now the Nxtion Family, made headlines after he opened up to his congregation about his battle with cancer.

Nigerians react as Pastor Tobi Adegboyega leaves the hospital after cancer surgery. Photos: @daddyfreeze, @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was discharged from the Harley Street Clinic in the UK after his treatment, and the video was shared online by media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze.

In the video, Pastor Tobi stepped out of the clinic to meet a large crowd of supporters waiting for him. They all cheered the preacher as they rejoiced over his improved health.

See the video below:

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega also donated £100,000 towards cancer awareness and treatment for young people battling the disease.

Reactions as Pastor Tobi returns home after cancer surgery

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s return home after his cancer surgery drew the attention of Nigerians after the video went viral. A number of them celebrated the development, while others had questions about the crowd that welcomed the preacher outside the hospital.

Ignoble_ said:

“D love is massive.”

Boostie_boo said:

“We thank GOD.🙌”

Adverbial.sam said:

“Content everywhere."

Lencarlfashion7 said:

“Congratulations to him.”

Gum_alfred3 said:

“AI generated Manthem 👏👏. Thank God for his life ❤️❤️.”

Ogbongerichie said:

“it just feels like sarcasm 😂.”

Odiuko_1_nnewi said:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I don’t know I bursted laugh on this post 🤭 He must be famous to have all these PR.”

Ayodotunb said:

“This one just dey use mumu people catch cruise 4 dat UK😂😂.”

Art_by_odinakachukwu said:

“Poor man pikin go still say nah AI😂.”

Uju22_ubaj said:

“They will say all the people that gathered there were created by AI 😂.”

Chyherself said:

“Even if “he isn’t man of God” he’s still a powerful man of people and that’s super ok. I personally prefer man of people to “man of God”. It doesn’t matter if he’s all people are accusing him of. “He collects” and he gives back and giving back is what matters. This man is a good man and the universe will protect and keep him healthy and longer to continue helping people ❤️.”

Easemow said:

“Baba wan use cancer for format. There’s no place like home bro. Welcome back.”

Lady_sheila1 said:

“What exactly is cancer surgery plz.”

Soniaakp said:

“Thank you Lord. The healing is permanent in Jesus name. Amen🙏”

Tolajubiawoyemi said:

“Stage not to be deported he had a connection to do anything money dey.”

Ifydbadguy said:

“I doubt that this man had cancer, if anything this is for show, why always showcasing flashing cars of someone who no one knows the source of income???, false prophets everywhere.”

Portablebaeby said:

“But why pastor jeremiah no fit help pastor tobi 😂 all na scam.”

Officialdeeosa said:

“Thank God for good health. I know say u be wan talk a true man of God, then u pause am, turn am to man of the people. He is a great man, God bless him 😂.”

Fadafada617 said:

“Even Freeze knows better that this is AI generated video 😂😂😂. Why must he use AI videos to fake his movements and why would Freeze be in support of this instead of criticizing it 🤔 ? Maybe something is involved!!🤔”

Crowd welcomes Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as he leaves hospital after cancer surgery. Photos: @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Faith Morey speaks on cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality star Faith Morey made a revelation about her health challenges.

Faith shared how she felt after the doctor informed her of her diagnosis. According to the reality star, her son was her major concern at the time, as she wondered what she would be remembered for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng