Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chiefpriest has made another video to inform her fans about her next plan

In the clip, she said that she will report him to Nsukka deity and rained curses on him while lamenting

Fans were not sympathetic towards her as they shared their take about her constant ranting

Pascal Okechukwu's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, is set to take a drastic step about him after he refused to do a DNA test.

In a new online recording, she asserted that she was going to report him to Nsukka deity if he refused to do the test. According to her, she was planning to come to Nigeria and the businessman would not know.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama rain curses on him over refusal to do DNA. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest/@hellen_ati/@osunfestival

She warned him to come to Nairobi for the test if he does not want her to go to Nsukka and meet the deity.

Speaking further, Ati mentioned that since he wanted it the hard way, she was ready to give it to him.

She rained curses on him and stated that it would not be well with him for inflicting hardship on her.

Hellen speaks about Cubana Cheifpriest's alleged kids

Also in the recording, the mother of two who had an accident a few weeks ago claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest has some children in Malaysia.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama plans to come to Nigeria over DNA drama. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

She added that the businessman has also neglected his alleged kids over there as he neglected her.

Stating further, she claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest texted her to mock her and claimed that she was going to suffer because he had allegedly used her star.

Recall that this is not the first time that Hellen Ati would be dragging Cubana Chiefpriest.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ati's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Hellen Ati. Here are some comments below:

@unuyi commented:

"If Cp don't have money would u have drag him? You are crossing your boundary. I will come for you. With this insult u won't get anything."

@officialugeed reacted:

"Aww. No be Passkaaal song i dey hear for background? Awww. Calling him out and still supporting him."

@callmelilson shared:

"Madam rest in Jesus name. Is the baby not yours too? Keep it now. Time will tell and definitely he will come for him later. Except na you wan trend."

@evernice_11 wrote:

"It clear say na clout u day chase I see why he Denied you you are too classless and senseless."

@send_this_to_your_mom_5 said:

"His not for nusska oo his from Owerri nusska has no business with Owerri because it’s Enugu and his from Imo."

@agbor2029 stated:

"God is your strength sis."

@chisom__97 shared:

"Abeg no mention nsukka deity you should ask questions first."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng had reported that the Kenyan lady had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by Cubana Chiefpriest.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they are set to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

