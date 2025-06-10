Helen Ati takes to Instagram Story to call out Cubana Chiefpriest, urging him to conduct a DNA test for their alleged son

The ongoing paternity saga involving Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chiefpriest, and his alleged baby mama, Helen Ati, has taken another dramatic turn.

Ati, a Kenyan national, took to her Instagram Story to publicly call out the flamboyant socialite, intensifying her demands for him to acknowledge their alleged son.

In a scathing post, Ati directly addressed Cubana Chiefpriest, writing:

"You have money for giveaway and your son is suffering. Pascal why can’t you just just do DNA for all this stop ogah."

Her public plea, as anticipated, swiftly garnered a flurry of reactions from Nigerian netizens, who have been following the unfolding drama.

Netizens react to the outrage

Many expressed their opinions on Ati's persistent strategy and Cubana Chiefpriest's perceived silence.

One Instagram user, @stitches_by_onyii_ _, commented on Ati's approach, stating,

"Lol this girl is not helping matters I swear I don’t think CP will ever accept that baby with the way she behave."

Similarly, @phamousjnr echoed this sentiment, advising,

"DNA OR NOT : is obvious he would not accept the child, not with this ur gutter behavior."

Some netizens found humor in the situation, with @flos_sey99 jokingly suggesting,

"Guinness book suppose give pascal award for man wey dey avoid to do DNA."

However, not all comments were sympathetic to Ati.@ itz_cherise questioned her timing, asking,

"So na when her money finish she Dey always drag this man or what?"

Another user, @fiisiiayomi, was more direct, urging Ati to

"Get a job and a life already! You always knew he had money is why you’ve been constituting a nuisance. He just doesn’t want to give you his money."

Meanwhile, @coach_ayo_77 supported Cubana Chiefpriest's apparent reluctance for a DNA test, saying,

"If Pascal do DNA he f**k up big time shey she belive in social media and the people wey dey support her with noise Oya na make we see who go tire na Pascal no do any DNA ooo."

@ dejoke____a revealed how they learned Cubana Chiefpriest's real name through this saga: "Na this lady make me sabi this man real name."

The strongest dismissal of Ati's claims came from @ucy_6547896, who wrote,

"Helen is so empty. Whoever that is using her ti blackmail CP used the wrong person. I saw your two sons yesterday and they look like twins. Cp is not the owner of ur child. Stop stressing Nigeria."

Helen Ati vows to go spiritual

Legit.ng reported that Helen asserted that she was going to report him to the Nsukka deity if he refused to do the DNA test.

According to her, she was planning to come to Nigeria, and the businessman would not know.

She warned him to come to Nairobi for the test if he did not want her to go to Nsukka and meet the deity. Speaking further, Ati mentioned that since he wanted it the hard way, she was ready to give it to him.

