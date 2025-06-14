Ifeluv drops a bombshell in new interview, reveals Oluwadolarz’s mum begged her to stay despite his cheating

Skitmaker's ex says 7-year relationship was draining, claims she brought it online to ensure it ended permanently

Social media erupts as Nigerians debate who’s at fault, with some calling Ifeluv toxic while others say Oluwadolarz wasted her time

The drama between popular skitmaker Ogunleye Olamide aka Oluwadolarz and his ex-girlfriend Adegoke Ifeoluwa, popularly known as Ifeluv, has taken a new twist, as the influencer revisited their controversial breakup in a fresh interview, stirring another wave of reactions on social media.

Speaking on Wazobia FM, Ifeluv did not hold back as she detailed the emotional weight of their 7-year-long relationship and why she had to go public with their issues back in March

She declared, shutting down any hope of reconciliation.

“They always say never say never, but this one is no"

She explained that asking Oluwadolarz about the future of their relationship made him uncomfortable, describing it as “pressure,” and that was the final straw for her.

She stated:

“We’ve been together for 7 years, and me asking you where this is going feels like pressure to you? I think that kind of person needs therapy"

In one of the most shocking revelations, Ifeluv claimed that Oluwadolarz’s mother knelt down to beg her not to leave the relationship, confirming earlier speculations.

She stated

“You heard his mummy say she knelt? She wasn’t lying. I swear to God, she was on her two knees begging."

The influencer said she had wanted to leave long ago, but pressure from family and loved ones made her stay until she had to make things public just to finally walk away.

“People said I shouldn’t bring it online, but I did because I didn’t want it to be resolved. I wanted everything to be over,” she said.

See the interview here:

Nigerians react to Ifeluv's interview

The interview sparked major debate online, with fans and critics dissecting the situation.

@bookaaah wrote:

“How people change is crazy. This girl has probably told Dollarz ‘I love you’ countless times. So all that was a lie?”

@the_real_DVC analyzed the dynamic:

“The only person I’m worried for is their child. Dollarz knew he could never marry her. She was tired of being a baby mama. No middle ground.”

@justkency sided with the skitmaker:

“That man escaped hell. She would have been a nightmare wife. What he did is not new. People have survived worse in relationships.”

@XteraSon compared it to global celebs:

“Even Ronaldo’s current wife was with him for over 8 years and never complained.”

@Trax9991 lashed out:

“This girl really thinks another man will accept her like this? She should shut up.”

Meanwhile, others like @princelikestits pointed fingers at Oluwadolarz:

“If my sister dey relationship with a man for 7 years and he never propose, I go end am myself.”

Oluwadolarz reacts to Ifeluv's allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oluwadolarz reacted to all the allegations made against him by his fiancée, Adegoke Ifeoluwa, popularly known as Ifeluv.

Ifeluv had opened a can of worms about Oluwadolarz' alleged cheating attitude and called the name of a lady with, he allegedly cheated.

Reacting to Ifeluv's video, Oluwadolarz also released some screenshots of their chats in 2023.

