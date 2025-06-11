Isaac Fayose has come for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and President Tinubu over the ₦39 billion renovation of the Abuja International Conference Centre

Fayose criticised the renaming of the centre to Bola Ahmed Tinubu ICC, questioning why a mere renovation deserved a naming honour

Nigerians have stormed the comment section, with many arguing that the ICC needed only slight maintenance, not a billion-naira facelift

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, has sparked a wave of online conversation.

He has heavily criticised the ₦39 billion renovation of the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC), commissioned recently by President Bola Tinubu and overseen by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Fayose questioned the motive behind the costly facelift, calling it an act of “ego construction” rather than national development.

Isaac Fayose exposes secret behind ₦39bn renovated ICC named after Tinubu. Photo: @isaacfayoseoriginal_/IG

Source: Instagram

He stated:

“The Abuja ICC was built in 1991 under General Ibrahim Babangida for just ₦240 million, a solid national monument from scratch. In 2025, ₦39 billion is spent not to build a new one, but to renovate. And now it’s renamed Bola Ahmed Tinubu ICC?”

Fayose continued by saying that while inflation, insecurity, and hardship plague everyday Nigerians, the government is more concerned with personal branding than addressing critical issues.

“IBB, the man who built it, never named it after himself. Tinubu renovated and renamed. This says a lot. Nigerians are suffering, but they’re focused on immortalising a name.”

See the video here:

Isaac Fayose exposes secret behind ₦39bn renovated ICC named after Tinubu. Photo: @isaacfayoseoriginal_/IG

Source: Instagram

Social media reactions trail ICC renovation:

Fayose's remarks have triggered fresh criticism online, with many echoing his sentiments.

@topstar_photography stated:

"Today’s leaders just want to make name by force. Who commissions 30km out of 750km road?"

@obaksolo wrote:

"When I think of Nigerian governance, I just laugh. Thank God internet no dey forget. One day, six feet will level us all."

@legallyoam commented:

"Technically, ₦240m in 1991 is same as ₦39bn today. The real problem is transparency, not conversion."

@official_jaysax1 stated:

"Let’s be honest, the ICC didn’t need that kind of money. Small maintenance would’ve done the job."

@lexzi_dray added:

"Until Nigerians are ready, we’ll keep watching ‘content creators’ in government. Enjoy the show."

@iam_kayz wrote:

"₦39 billion just to repaint and re-tile ICC? Make una fear God o. How much be new building then?"

@the_lady_dora commented:

"When you don’t have legacy, you spend money to buy one. Nigeria is the real comedy channel."

@mrclassic_ng stated:

"I just tire for this country. This same ICC no even change like that o. Wetin dem really renovate?

@real_slimtee said:

"Imagine spending ₦39bn while ASUU dey strike, hospitals no get beds, and people dey hungry. Shame!"

Isaac Fayose blasts Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose blasted Cubana Chiefpriest after a picture of him kneeling to greet the vice president of Nigeria surfaced online.

The businessman had visited Kashim Shettima in Abuja and shared a video of his visit. Shortly after the visit, more pictures from the encounter appeared online.

In a video reacting to the celebrity barman’s gesture, Fayose stated that Cubana Chiefpriest lacks integrity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng