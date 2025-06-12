Pastor Helen Ukpabio is trending on social media over her comment about 'happy birthday' wishes

The Nigerian pastor in the viral video also explained her comment about why birthday pleasantries are the devil's language

Pastor Helen Ukpabio's explanation has sparked reactions online as netizens mock the Nigerian cleric

Pastor Helen Ukpabio, founder of the African Evangelical franchise Liberty Foundation Gospel Ministries based in Calabar, Cross River State, has caused a buzz on social media with her comment about 'happy birthday' pleasantries.

Ukabio, who previously made headlines for suing singer Bloody Civilian for N200 billion, claimed that birthday pleasantries were the devil’s language, as she advised her followers to stop wishing her “happy birthday."

The pastor made the comment while addressing her congregation during a church service.

According to Ukpabio, instead of saying 'happy birthday,' she labels her birthday celebration as 'thanking God at 60.'"

“I am not somebody that does birthday every year like Zombie”, stressing that she doesn’t “sell out my soul to devil like that, don’t use the language of the devil. You won’t see birthday there. You will only see “thanking God at 60”.

"You see people saying happy birthday! Happy birthday!! Who is giving you happy and birthday? Those are pleasantries that people exchange in this modern day idolatry.

“You can even see a Christian singing happy birthday to you on pulpit. Then after that you say it doesn’t mean. It means. Energy you don’t vest spiritually, don’t say it.

“All these things are idolatry, Satan giving us a language and the Bible says we should not speak their language”.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bloody Civilian commented on a post celebrating Pastor Ukpabio's 60th birthday on X. The singer also shared a YouTube documentary criticising Pastor Ukpabio's methods.

The video of Pastor Helen Ukpabio addressing her congregation about Happy Birthday pleasantries is below:

Reactions trail Pastor Helen Ukpabio's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

books_feverr commented:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYYYYYY... It's a beautiful day to get novelsssss. We recommend happy birthday again."

annickys_empire commented:

"See Mummy hat Happy Birthday in advance ma."

dikobi_esther commented:

"I just wonder how these people even have a congregation i.e people who sit and absorb these things they say Happy birthday madam."

car_rentals_and_escort said:

"These are the false prophets the Bible warned us about."

tubojet_lobsprawn commented:

"Christianity shouldn't be this hard! Pls take life easy mama."

she.issarai wrote:

""Even the people wey bring Christianity give you no do reach like this nau."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"This must be a Jehova witness member. They don’t celebrate birthdays."

honeyojukwu commented:

"When the world has gone very far with what celebrations should be, we are still here?"

