Akwa Ibom-based preacher Helen Ukpabio is trending on social media X after being called out by singer Bloody Civilian

The fast-rising singer made a bold claim about the pastor while reacting to a netizen post celebrating Ukpabio's 60 birthday

Bloody Civilian's allegation has opened up a flood of bold claims against the Akwa Ibom-based preacher

Nigerian fast-rising music star and record producer Bloody Civilian, whose real name is Emoseh Khamofu, has stirred up controversy on X, formerly Twitter, with her explosive accusations against Helen Ukpabio, a Nollywood producer and pastor.

Ukpabio was accused of harmful practices in her ministry, with Bloody Civilian claiming she “literally made people burn their children alive.”

Bloody Civilian's allegation was a response to celebratory posts celebrating Ukpabio’s 60th birthday.

The fast-rising singer also cited reports and international coverage linking Ukpabio’s ministry to human rights abuses, labelling children as witches and pushing for harmful practices against them.

Bloody Civilian's tweet has caused a division on social media. While several netizens lauded Ukpabio's contributions to Nollywood's religious ministry, others took sides with the singer and questioned Ukpabio’s legacy.

Others also came online to make bold claims about their childhood experiences with the preacher.

Amid the drama, Ukpabio’s daughter broke her silence while threatening legal action against Bloody Civilian for what she called defamatory allegations.

Check out the tweets below:

See Pastor Helen Ukpabio's daughter's response below:

See another of her tweet below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bloody Civilian trended after she confessed to being jealous of Shallipopi.

People react to Bloody Civilian's tweet

Read some of the comments below:

kikimordi:

"Do people in the replies really not know who she is and what she did? Her audio tapes gave me nightmares."

Mscents_:

"Why is she not in jail??"

Astoldbyaisy:

"I remember her being a child witch hunter for sure. She was one of the pioneers of that bs in the late 90's and early 2000's.

Mr Versatile:

"No be lie this woman make many people call their mama witch and even look old stricken people as witches. She did many harm with her movies Gen Z no fit understand."

