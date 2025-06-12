Nigerian singer Tems has turned the milestone age of 30 to the joy of her numerous fans on social media

On June 11, 2025, the Grammy-winning musician took to her Instagram page to share the news of her birthday

Tems’ funny letter to her future self, while marking the occasion, drew the attention of social media users

Top Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, turned the milestone age of 30 on June 11, 2025, to the joy of fans.

To celebrate her big day, Tems took to her official Instagram account to share the good news with her numerous followers.

The Love Me Jeje crooner posted a series of lovely photos of herself, and she accompanied them with a caption where she wrote a letter to her future self.

Tems turns 30. Photos: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning musician kicked things off by clarifying her age. According to her, she’s still 21. Not stopping there, Tems reminisced about her experiences from past years, the lessons she learned, the joys she felt, and every tear she shed, which all led to her being grateful for her current position.

On a final note, Tems also expressed her gratitude to God as well as to the people in her life. She wrote:

“Letter to future self (dramatic queen) First of all, you and I both know we’re still 21, they’re all haters and they know it! lol

This is certainly not the last time you’re gonna do some corny shiit like this but I hope you don’t stop. I hope you remember every lesson, every joy, every tear has led me here and how grateful I am for the people in my life right now. And that you remain grateful to God, cuz He’s everything!”

See her post below:

Reactions as Tems celebrates 30th birthday

Tems’ 30th birthday celebration drew the attention of numerous fans and followers. Many of them stormed her comment section to wish her well:

Stevechuks_ said:

“Happy birthday Tems!!! 😍❤️”

Shesuthman said:

“theee special baby! happy birthday!!”

Merakibyonome said:

“Rock forever 21!🎉🥳 Happy Birthday Tems🎈.”

Josh_ehiz said:

“Temilade happy birthday 😍🎉.”

Kaylaaperez_ wrote:

“Happy Birthday T ! Love you sm❤️.”

Solis4evr said:

“you are loved ❤️.”

Lungelo_n said:

“Forever 21 ke my ange ❤️.”

Rayyyray__ wrote:

“Happy birthday Ma’am. ❤️❤️❤️. Fav track off the album currently “Hold on “cheers to 30 🥰.”

Joekingmtk said:

“❤️birthday Queeeeeeen. Queen of Queen May Almighty God and the ancestors bless. We love you.”

Donawon said:

“Happy birthday to my darling sis! You’ve blossomed amazingly. Glory be to God and may he bless your new age. Have an amazing day. I am proud of you 💙.”

Fans join Tems to celebrate her 30th birthday. Photo: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Man shares observation about Tems

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an encounter between a young man and Nigerian singer Tems caught the attention of netizens.

The video, which made the rounds on social media, showed the moment the Grammy award-winning singer walked by the young man and his friend while they were on a casual date.

Identified on TikTok under the handle @ayandan2li, the young man disclosed that he was clearly thrilled to have spotted the Nigerian songstress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng