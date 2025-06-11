Popular media personality, N6, alleged that ex-Edo governor Adams Oshiomole caused chaos at Murtala Muhammed Airport after missing his flight

According to N6, Oshiomhole and his security stopped other passengers from flying until his issue was resolved

He expressed shock at the incident, saying it’s the most dramatic airport episode he has ever witnessed

Nigerian singer and broadcaster Nnamdi Nwabasili, popularly known as N6, has accused former Edo State governor and current senator, Adams Oshiomhole, of causing chaos at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (MM1).

In a tweet that has since gone viral, N6 narrated how the lawmaker allegedly arrived late for his flight to Abuja and, upon being told the plane had departed, disrupted operations for other passengers.

The broadcaster tweeted:

“Adams Oshiomhole caused serious problems at MM1 this morning.He came late for his flight. So the plane took off. Him and his security team then blocked the departure point, insisting that nobody else should fly out till they sort him out. I never see this kain tin b4.”

The radio host’s revelation has drawn mixed reactions, with many Nigerians expressing frustration over what they described as “VIP arrogance” and impunity by political leaders.

Confirming the incident in an official statement, Air Peace revealed that the senator arrived after boarding had closed for his 6:30 am flight to Abuja.

According to the airline, Oshiomhole became aggressive after he was denied entry.

The airline’s statement read.

“Upon being informed of the missed flight, the politician resorted to violence, physically assaulting our staff and forcefully barricading the terminal’s entrance."

Air Peace also alleged that Oshiomhole and his entourage sealed the terminal gate, disrupting movement and delaying other passengers who had flights to catch.

Oshiomhole is yet to respond publicly to the claims.

Reactions from Nigerians:

Many netizens are now calling on airport authorities to release CCTV footage and investigate the senator’s actions.

@dhe_blinkz:

“This is why we can’t have progress. Imagine holding up innocent passengers because of ego.”

@KamsyTech:

“Big man missed flight, and the whole terminal must suffer? Nonsense entitlement.”

@iam_zaram:

“Thank you N6 for speaking up! These VIPs always act like they own Nigeria.”

@i_am_benky:

VIP syndrome in this country is wild! Imagine blocking everyone because you missed your own flight

@belle_sabi:

"So because he’s a senator, time must wait for him? Na wa o! Nigeria needs a total reset "

@tolu_xclusive:

"Big shoutout to N6 for always saying it as it is. This country’s leadership dey run on entitlement "

@queenoflagos_:

"Dem for try am for UK airport, them go e*cort am comot like baby. Nigeria sha! "

