Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams’ ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, has reportedly been deported to Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported in February 2025, that Simon was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

However, after many months in detention, the Nigerian businessman has reportedly been deported back to Africa

American reality star Porsha Williams’s ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, has been deported to Nigeria, according to reports from Us Weekly.

It was gathered that Guobadia’s close friend and associate, Tai Savet, confirmed the news of Guobadia’s return to his home country a few days ago after spending many months in detention.

Recall that in February 2025, Simon Guobadia was arrested and detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation exercise in America. Guobadia was held at the Stewart Detention Centre in Lumpkin, Georgia.

According to Guobadia’s business partner, Tai Savet, the Nigerian-born businessman was in high spirits during his deportation after his tough experience while in detention, which he claimed to be his first time behind bars.

Savet added that despite his deportation, Guobadia was not mad at President Donald Trump and was even open to having a sit-down with him.

Simon Guobadia reportedly went from Nigeria to America in 1982 and was declared deportable in 1985 after allegedly overstaying his visa. Atlanta’s WSB TV2 reported that Guobadia went back to America in 1986 and once again overstayed his work visa.

In 1987, Guobadia pleaded guilty to bank and credit card fraud. He was also reportedly arrested two more times before his deportation back to Nigeria in 1992. However, he returned to America a month later.

Reactions as Simon Guobadia gets deported to Nigeria

News of Porsha Williams’ ex-husband, Simon Guobadia’s deportation to Nigeria, made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them blamed his lavish wedding to the RHOA star for his predicament, while others noted that he might get into politics in Nigeria after his deportation:

Austacussimonder said:

“He got the fame he craved for, but the fame ate him up.”

Therubyredridinghood said:

“I'm glad he's out. Freedom first.”

Buyfaststore3 said:

“Since he met her his life has never remain thesame ,,, welcome home brother.”

Rahmakhatib said:

“The weapon fashioned against him.. PROSPERED😂.”

Frefvik_ wrote:

“Person wey dey come back 😂😂 no be today dem dey deport him.”

Phconfidential said:

“Person wey fit join apc tomorrow and become governor. Lol.”

Toun_oreal said:

“He didn’t even reap the benefits of that wedding - such a waste, Led to all these issues.”

Officialdaddymo said:

“Got divorced in 2024, got deported in 2025. Village people abeg una own no too much like this?”

Eliosa123 wrote:

“In this life low key is also important… why marry somone that is popular when your kpali never balance.”

Chidiazor said:

“He should just get a good house in lekki or ikoyi. He would be fine😂.”

Akuadazie said:

“I hope he has investments in Nigeria.”

Ladymacbeth007 wrote:

“Edo state, welcome your next governor.”

