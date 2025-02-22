American reality show star Porsha Williams’ Nigerian ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, has reportedly been detained by the ICE

Guobadia’s detainment came amid Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan which was signed after he attained presidency

News of Porsha Williams’ estranged Nigerian husband’s situation made the rounds and netizens reacted to it

American reality show star Porsha Williams’ estranged Nigerian husband, Simon Guobadia, has been detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to reports from the Us Weekly, the US Department of Homeland Security records shows that Guobadia is being held at the Stewart Detention Centre in Lumpkin, Georgia.

Guobadia’s detainment came amid President Donald Trump’s heavy clampdown on illegal immigrants and mass deportation exercise.

Simon Guobadia reportedly went from Nigeria to America in 1982 and was declared deportable in 1985 after allegedly overstaying his visa. Atlanta’s WSB TV2 reported that Guobadia went back to America in 1986 and once again overstayed his work visa.

In 1987, Guobadia pleaded guilty to bank and credit card fraud. He was also reportedly arrested two more times before his deportation back to Nigeria in 1992. However, he returned to America a month later.

Us Weekly reports that Guobadia applied for US naturalisation in 2016 but was denied. The socialite’s immigration troubles were publicised once again in 2024 when it was gathered that he had repeatedly been denied residency.

Shortly after the report, Guobadia’s wife at the time and Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, filed for divorce. They were only married for 15 months after their lavish wedding in November 2022.

Reactions as ICE detains Simon Guobadia

News of Porsha Williams’ Nigerian ex-husband, Simon Guobadia’s detainment by the ICE spread on social media and raised reactions from netizens:

_heyniyeofficial_ said:

“Simon again ? I expected him to stay low key since he has such a bad record 🙄anyway he will be Aiit.”

Nancy4mama said:

“Illegally living in a place and still loud, not Nigerian like, we are smarter than this, anyways all the best to that man.”

Undisputed_4040 said:

“Timaya come and learn.. leave those reality sisters alone oh. So porsha can now have the mansion as she wish😏.”

Ooni_obas said:

“Our Nigeria men will never learn.”

Rittylicious_aku wrote:

“His case is just as similar as Hushpuppi, you know say your way no clear, you no hide yourself. Porsha may not even have reported him, he’s been on police radar since. 🤦‍♀️.”

Bubu_khumza said:

“Then you get married to someone who is in the limelight and expect your skeletons to stay in the closet 😂.”

Joejoe.ugwoma said:

“If as a man you can't learn from Simon, sorry for you.”

M.dash22 said:

“The d*mbest rich Nigerian agbaya man I’ve ever seen. This guy knew he had immigration issues but went and started to date/marry popular women in the entertainment industry. He put the spotlight on himself. Those women left him, try to take all his money and properties, now he’s getting deported too. When he could have be low key living his life, find one normal American girl to marry, then adjust his immigration status.”

Ohheyy_sie said:

“He talked too much and got himself deported 😂.”

Byesess said:

“He should’ve been trying to keep more of a low profile instead of trying to argue with Porsha on blogs.”

The_remix2.0 wrote:

“Hmm for a man who knew he was here illegally, he sure made a lot of noise attracting attention to himself.”

