Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has shared pictures and videos from his private wedding to his wife

The singer also addressed the various claims about his person and how people perceive him, and marriage in the media

Diamond Platnumz's wedding pictures also stirred reactions from Juma Jux, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo, and others

Popular Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is the latest celebrity to walk down the aisle as he recently tied the knot with his fiancée.

On Sunday, June 1, Diamond Platnumz shared pictures and videos from a private Islamic wedding ceremony attended by close associates on his social media timeline.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Diamond Platnumz’s fiancée proudly announced their marriage while returning home with the singer.

The Tanzanian singer also addressed claims about his personal life in the media, disclosing that he has never been married.

"Anyways: I know each of you has a completely different picture about Diamond Platnumz and getting married, but I just want to tell you today that Diamond Platnums has never been married, and there is a day I will tell you how it went," he wrote in part.

Diamond Platnumz’s marriage comes after his colleague Juma Jux’s wedding finale with Priscilla Ojo in Tanzania.

Reactions to Diamond Platnumz's wedding

Actress Iyabo Ojo reacted to the Tanzanian singer's wedding pictures on his Instagram page as she simply wrote, "Congratulations."

Juma Jux wrote:

"Welcome to the team my brother."

Legit.ng captured other reactions from Nigerians, read the comments below:

_iamnotyourguy_ said:

"Na every eke market day this bruh they dive new babe."

eniayenfe_ reacted:

"Men know what they want from the onset, they’ll only beat around the bush with other."

dr.airsay_dimpz said:

"His head don straight after JP2025."

elfredaeko said:

"If your man has been outside more than the streetlights, you don’t shout ‘we’re married’—you just enter, lock door, and pray nobody else has a spare key.."

_prince0fpeace said:

"Why she come resemble iyabo ojo."

tosynetee said:

"Na because of Juma. I'm glad it's Juma influencing him and not the other way round."

gertrudeonuora commented:

"Na JP2025 made this one happen. People don too drag him, he run go marry low key."

anyaodeh said:

"This one no dey fit keep woman. I still remember zari the chosen one then."

firstladyxxo said:

"And pastor be they look for wife for am odiamond ehhh."

adaeze_alex said:

"Tanzanian’s low key Tubaba But wait what about the thing with Fanta and his certainty that he can get back Zari?"

symply_tessyy said:

"Solomon of Tanzania."

nvivian.richgirl commented:

"He Don go marry who en go cheat on well well oooo. Zari go laff taya."

Diamond Platnumz gets matchmaking offer

Legit.ng recalls reporting a funny moment at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's white wedding in Nigeria.

The video showed Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, trying to matchmake Diamond Platnumz with Priscilla's chief bridesmaid, asking if he was married.

The bridesmaid, however, turned down the offer while the audience laughed.

