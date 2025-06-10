Everyone on the timelines is talking about Tyler Perry's Straw and how Taraji killed her role in the movie

The Black American movie, which showcases the lengths a mother would go for her child and has everyone in their feelings, has been making big waves online

A new interview saw Taraji share how Tyler Perry came to her rescue at a crucial point in her acting career

Taraji P. Henson, a Black American actress whose role in Tyler Perry's movie Straw has got everyone talking, is making headlines.

If you're wondering what the movie Straw is about, it is Tyler Perry's latest Netflix film, starring Taraji P. Henson as a single mother struggling to care for her sick daughter, alongside Sherri Shepherd and Teyana Taylor.

The movie has been making the rounds on socials, with many sharing their thoughts and candid opinions about it.

In a new development, an interview featuring Taraji P. Henson and Tyler Perry has surfaced online. The video saw the star actress recount how Tyler was the only person who called her for a lead role when no one else rang her for a job.

She stated that this was precisely after her Oscar nomination, and to this day, no matter how big she gets, she will keep answering whenever Tyler Perry calls her.

Watch the video here:

Fans react as Taraji heaps praises on Tyler Perry

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@thealante_ said:

"Because there is NOTHING like witnessing someone see YOU when everyone else stops looking ❤️."

@cedrictoni said:

"We can criticize Tyler Perry’s movies all day long, what we cannot say is that this man does not ensure that Black actors have a job in Hollywood. 👏🏿"

@kaywiththevibes said:

"My Dad taught me the same thing. You don’t fold on people that showed up for you when they didn’t have to. 💁🏾‍♀️💯🎯❤️."

@gotaprilshowers said:

"And this is why I mustered through and watched it! Not a fan of the writing but I cannot deny him as the epitome of Black excellence! And I have so much reverence for what he does for HIS community. Truly the GOAT 🐐 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

@deledommy said:

"Tyler Perry Best Movie Maker and Producer ❤️💯🙌."

@angiegreaves said:

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself” was a great film. “Straw” was just phenomenal. The cast, the storyline EVERYTHING. Ax."

@racquel2227 said:

"Tyler Perry keeps employing black actors, but some people act like they want to see him destroyed. When he is gone, who is going to employ those black actors?"

@ill_always_dance said:

"Regardless of what some think about his movies, this man sees black women, acknowledges black women, values black women, gives opportunities to block women and pays them figures they’ve never seen before."

@sexxyshay19 said

Yes ma'am!! That's appreciation!! She's forever 🙏 continue to open doors Tyler and pushing as well as encouraging others🙌❤️❤️👏

Ini Edo reacts to Taraji P’s performance in Straw

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, actress Ini Edo singled out Hollywood star Taraji P. Henson for praise over her role in Tyler Perry's blockbuster movie Straw.

The Nigerian actress shared how she felt watching Taraji P. Henson's role in Straw, adding that the Hollywood star reignited a new fire in her.

Ini Edo also rated Taraji P. Henson's performance highly, drawing reactions from many, including the Hollywood actress.

