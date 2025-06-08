Nigerian singer Portable is currently trending online as he calls out his second baby mama and actress Ashabi Simple

The Zazu hitmaker made allegations against Ashabi while claiming that she was after his wife’s position

The controversial act sent series of warning to his baby mama and addressed how he values his family, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has called out his second baby and actress Ashabi Simple as he levels allegations on her.

The Zazu hitmaker claimed that Ashabi Simple was on the verge of scatter his nuclear family. He alleged that the Nollywood star disrespects his wife Bewaji despite the fact she accepted her as one his concubines.

Portable drags Ashabi Simple for dragging his wife Bewaji. Credit: @portablebaeby

In video that has since gone viral, Portable mentioned that his second baby mama didn’t value following how she reportedly brings trouble into his home.

He further accused Ashabi of trying to use his household to trend online with the negative comments she making online.

He also highlighted that if his wife decides to give Ashabi the negative attention she demanding, the actress might not be able to condole it.

Sharing his outburst online, the Brotherhood crooner wrote:

"Dragging don start be that na you go wake Wahala and if you don’t respect yourself and stop all this dragging madam Dragging na you dey use your home promote movie star don’t beg to shine ✨✨✨✨."

Watch his videos below:

Netizens react to Portable’s videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ifennaaaa said:

"I love how he respects bewaji and make it known that she goes no where!"

iam_apeke___ said;

"Must you drag her online? Can’t you settle things with her privately rather than bringing it to social media? Haba let this lady be for Christ sake. She’s very hardworking and instead of you to support her, you are here dragging her😒ko da now….."

oluwakemisola_ajoke said:

"I love how he love his first wife 😍."

mz_olabambo wrote:

"My only annoyance is that portable talk too much… he has a point but ejo ti po ju point lo! Ashabi will do her own privately but portable will bring it online: Ashabi if you know your place all these will not be happening. You cant be getting same treatment as bewaji know this and know peace. Respect your iyale!"

its__rayomi said:

"Why una dey blame portable on top person wey go come out insult una say Wetin concern una with her agbelebu , portable jaye ori e jare 😂."

ajayiabibat15 said:

"All of you blaming potable am not sure you stroll to the last slide,why talking about potable try and not just listen understand him too."

mummymoh_ said:

"Portable wey be say na by force he celebrated Ashabi son on his birthday 😢 she hated Ashabi too much."

o.oluwapelumi_01 said:

"PORTABLE get a lot to say but “ENGLISH” Dey hold ham back 😢😂😂😂😂😂😂."

cocktail_by_opzy said:

"At times some ladies don’t understand what Dey call love sha,when a man loves you it’s actually from his heart,I knew portable didn’t love ashabi simple from unset,I swear portable loves Bewaji more than anything,make ashabi face her work and her career,haaaa any small thing like this portable go bring her to social media ni,haaa love is even blind at times cause this ashabi is a graduate and I don’t think portable even finish secondary school sef 🤣🤣🤣."

Portable trends as he calls out his baby mama Ashabi Simple. Credit: @ashabmosimple

Portable beats up Speed Darlington in round 1

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, the much-awaited boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington eventually happened and its outcome made headlines.

The Zazu crooner was the man of the day as he beat up Speed Darlington in just the first round of the match.

A series of videos from the match went viral, and Speed Darlington was seen being rushed away in an ambulance.

