Tyler Perry's Netflix blockbuster, Straw, has continued to trend on Nigerian social media

Recently, a debate emerged on social media about which Nigerian actress could perfectly replace Straw's lead character, Taraji P. Henson

Nollywood stars like Genevieve Nnaji, Mercy Johnson, Nse Ikpe Etim, and others were suggested for consideration, with accompanying pictures

Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry's Straw has sparked a new debate on Nigerian social media about which Nollywood actress could replace Taraji P. Henson.

Recall that Taraji P. gained attention from Nigerian movie lovers over her emotional role in Straw.

Nigerians discuss which Nollywood actress could best replace Taraji P. Henson. Credit: straw/facebook

The Hollywood actress played the role of Janiyah Wilkinson, a woman who faced the vicissitudes of life, with the most difficult challenge being caring for her frequently ill daughter, Aria.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a critic shared his observations about Taraji P. Henson's role in Straw, suggesting that she might have had a traumatic and sad childhood.

The critic also advised against comparing the Hollywood star to Nollywood's Funke Akindele.

Nigerians debate actress to replace Taraji P

A collage featuring pictures of popular Nigerian actresses recently surfaced online as fans debated which of their favourites could easily take on Taraji P. Henson's role.

Nigerians pick their favourite Nollywood actress to take on Taraji P. Henson's role in Straw. Credit: tarajiphenson

The likes of Genevieve Nnaji, Mercy Johnson, Nse Ikpe Etim, Funke Akindele, Stella Damasus, and Chioma Chukwuka were among the actresses considered.

The caption that led to the debate read:

"You want to make a Nollywood remake of Tyler Perry’s STRAW, as a casting director/filmmaker, who would you choose to play JANIYAH WILKINSON, originally played by Taraji and Why?"

The pictures of Nollywood actresses considered to replace Hollywood's Taraji P. in the Netflix movie Straw are below:

In reactions, Nigerians gave reasons for their choice of actress to take on Taraji P.'s role.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

bukkieeadebayo said:

"For me, no one can beat Stella Damasus’s performance. Have we forgotten how this woman used to nail her acting performances 20 years ago? No one could come close to Stella for me. Perhaps another close call would be Kehinde Bankole, based off the spectacular performance from Sista."

annie_oka4 commented:

"Nse, Stella and Chioma."

ochyiepearl commented:

"All this lined up actress can act that role perfectly Nigeria actresses are good."

_elitemakeovers wrote:

"They are all great actors and can nail the role very well."

fumfumpeters said:

"Nse…she acts from her soul and knows how to express mean or painful emotions."

anambivertsdiary1 said:

"Mercy Johnson? Nah! Don’t get me wrong, she’s a fantastic actor and woman in general but for me, I see @_kehindebankole and @nseikpeetim killing this role bloodily. No offense to anyone but that’s my honest opinion."

iamnkechianabel said:

"Why has everyone suddenly forgotten about Stella Damasus, I know all of these ladies will body the role so well if given the chance but @stelladamasus does it for me."

Ini Edo comments on Taraji P.'s role

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Ini Edo dropped an emotional comment about Taraji P.'s role in Straw.

Ini Edo stated that Taraji P. ignited a fire in her, adding that there was no one like the Hollywood star.

The Nigerian actress' comment also caught Taraji P's attention as she sweetly responded.

