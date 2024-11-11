Toyin Abraham decided to visit Tyler Perry Studios and she shared a video of the people she met

The Nollywood actress said that she spent a magical day at the studios where she soaked in all the black excellence of Tyler Perry

Her fans noticed how one of the ladies in Toyin's video mispronounced her name, and it had her laughing

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi shared how she spent a day at Tyler Perry Studios in the United States of America.

She described the moment as magical and she had to soak in all the black excellence that the American filmmaker Tyler Perry created.

In the video, she shared the entrance to the studios and met with some people who hosted her. One of them pronounced her name as Toyian Ibrahim which made her laugh.

She had to correct the lady and taught her how to pronounce another Yoruba word. Her fans were excited about her visit to Tyler Perry Studios and they made remarks about how her name was mispronounced.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Toyin's visit to Tyler Perry Studios

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Toyin Abraham's visit to Tyler Perry Studios below:

@askauntiejillian:

"We had a great time today."

@ayaba_aladire_clothing:

"Toyaaan, enjoy your stay mama. I love your outfit."

@dorawhittley:

"Magical times."

@realtalk_with_mummy_:

"Keep pushing boundaries darling."

@officialbollypokie:

"Why didn't I get a tag in this yall?

@official_segzylee:

"Looking good big mummy."

@realtalk_with_mummy_:

"Toyan ko Toyota ni."

@miss_feferity

"One strong and hardworking woman I know."

@eleluayoola:

"See me smiling. Toyan biti bawo."

@larbaykitchen:

"The way she called the name ehn."

@bola.cashxxl:

"Legendary we all loves you. Toyan kojor."

@olori_walog:

"Toyian kaojor."

