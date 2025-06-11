Social media critic Oriretan Honour has rated Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry's new movie, Straw

The Nigerian critic also shared his thoughts about actress Taraji P. Henson's impressive role, while cautioning against comparisons with Nollywood actress Funke Akindele

The critic's rating of Straw, as well as his comment about Taraji P. Henson, has further sparked discussion about the movie

Nigerian critic Oriretan Honour has shared his opinion about Tyler Perry's trending movie, Straw and lead actress Taraji P. Henson.

Like many movie lovers, Oriretan shared how emotional he felt while watching Straw, saying,

Nigerian critic claims Taraji P's performance cannot be compared to Funke Akindele's. Credit: straw/funkeakindelejenifa

Source: Instagram

"I cried my eyes out with catarrh gushing out from my nose first time ever while watching this touching, sweet movie."

The critic who rated Tyler Perry's Straw 10/10, recalled watching Taraji P's movie Acrimony and how he disliked her for the way she made him feel with her role.

He, however, claimed Taraji P's impressive characters in movies like Acrimony and Straw might indicate that she had a traumatic experience while growing up

Oriretan Honour also warned Nigerians against comparing the Hollywood star to Nollywood's Funke Akindele.

A Nigerian critic gives Taraji P. Henson's Straw performance a perfect 10/10. Credit: tarajiphenson

Source: Instagram

"The last Taraji P. Henson's film I watched was ACRIMONY & I hat£d her since then cos of how she made me feel & now coming to watch this again 1st time after 9yrs made me conclude that she might have had a terrible traumatic sad experience growing up to be able to embodily interpret emotional scenes so well,breaking into souls of viewers & connecting with them to feel her pains,tears esp with those her calm-swollen eyes..Nobody should ever compare her again with Funke Akindele in acting as she's far ahead by miles," he said.

"A movie that has GOOD & BAD ending at the same time needs huge applauds..I searched for errors but didn't see any,"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Ini Edo dropped a comment on Taraji P. Henson's performance in Straw.

Reactions as critic rates Straw

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Joel Otaru said:

"The part I almost cried was wen she went home and met all her belongings outside mehn , memories just flash my brain ... Make God no always us get house wahala oooh cos some landlords are evil .. Truly , people don't know how expensive it is to be poor."

Humphrey Maxi Maxwell commented:

"If you hv watched 3 working Days, that’s Nigeria version of the movie. Nothing changed."

Edith Akaolisa commented:

"The only place I laughed was when Tyler wants to off her baby's project that they thought it was a bomb and they were all shouting."

Fortune Chika said:

"If mr unwise rate movie 10/10 that means e really dey interesting."

Gistmate said:

"Everybody just dey cry for this movie, be like tears no dey my own eyes again."

Abby Pretty said:

"The movie is a solid 200/10, I cried my eyes out haaaa my noise running like borehole chimooooo I love the movie ooo."

Tyler Perry teases new movie after Straw

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tyler Perry teased another movie project after the release of Straw.

The Hollywood hit maker shared a trailer for his new movie from his Madea franchise, as well as the release date.

The update, which gained attention, saw fans and supporters anticipating the release.

