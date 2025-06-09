TikTok star Khaby Lame has departed the United States following his detainment by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

The reason for Khaby Lame's arrest and voluntary departure from the United States has also been made public

Khaby Lame's departure from the United States has generated reactions from Nigerians, as it comes amid the mass deportation of illegal immigrants under President Donald Trump

Popular TikTok superstar Khaby Lame's voluntary departure from the United States after he was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stirred reactions from people across the world, including Nigerians.

According to an ICE spokesperson via Mail Online, Lame, an Italian citizen born in Senegal, was detained by the agency on June 6 due to 'immigration violations' after arriving in the United States on April 30.

It was disclosed that Lame, who currently has 162.2 million followers on TikTok, overstayed the terms of his visa.

According to the reports, Lame was granted voluntary departure and has now left the country.

Legit.ng reported that since his second return to the White House in January, US President Donald Trump has carried out a mass deportation of undocumented immigrants in the country.

ICE has been conducting raids, with hundreds of thousands of arrests and deportations of those in the U.S. illegally since then.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a US-based professor claimed that Nigerians in the United States now hide and avoid quarrels.

Reactions as Khaby Lame leaves the US

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerian netizens as they shared their opinion about the United States' deportation policy under Donald Trump. Read the comments below:

kelvante_ said:

"Omo the little u don cash out use am forge ahead."

officialkellyanthony reacted:

"I bet he didn’t say anything."

fineprintafrica commented:

"If we truly want a functioning system, we must learn to encourage every act that tends in same direction."

zennia_art said:

"Is permitted stay for European nationals no longer 3 months?"

itsrealmartini commented:

"He was already leaving anyway, why detain him? Overdo dey worry oyibo sometimes."

khay_thriftstore said:

"US no sabi anybody. You do anyhow, you see anyhow. No be for this naija."

nominddemjare reacted:

"People still dey go USA?? Third world country wey tie bandana."

evenchromaprinthub commented:

"That’s a working country… Every protocols must be duly implemented…"

emy__x89 said:

"Italians can stay up to 90 days in the US without visa. April 30th to now isn't 90 days, so how did he overstay?"

maryamtmc said:

"He was granted voluntary departure. If he overstayed, wrong, but what would they have done? Hold him for breathing US air. Free our Boi jhoor."

johnakerele7 commented:

"Most Nigerian at home hate and jealous of their country people in diaspora that is why they love Trump and his immigration policies."

Osas Ighodaro meets Khaby Lame

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Osas Ighodaro shared a video showing the moment she ran into TikTok celebrity, Khaby Lame.

In his usual manner, Lame refused to utter any word, but Ighodaro insisted that he appeared in her video recording. The content creator proceeded to wave at Ighodaro’s fans before taking his exit.

