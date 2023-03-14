Nigerian-American actress Osas Ighodaro is currently in Los Angeles, California, and she seems to be having an amazing time

The actress shared a video showing the moment she randomly ran into ‘voiceless’ TikTok celebrity, Khaby Lame

Nigerians on social media had different things to say about the random hook-up, with some mentioning how they had no bodyguards

Nollywood movie star, Osas Ighodaro, seems to have taken a short break from Nigeria to have the time of her life abroad.

The Nigerian-American screen diva is currently in Los Angeles, California, and she has been keeping her fans and followers updated about her fun activities.

Osas Ighodaro meets Khaby Lame. Photo: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Ighodaro took to her Instastory channel with a video showing the moment she ran into popular ‘voiceless’ TikTok celebrity, Khaby Lame.

In his usual manner, Lame refused to utter any word, but Ighodaro insisted that he feature in her Snapchat recording.

The content creator proceeded to wave at Ighodaro’s fans before taking his exit.

Check out the video as spotted online below:

Social media users react to Osas Ighodaro’s video

official_richimayo said:

"No bodyguard Nigeria Ola of Lagos 10 bodyguards."

gbear7771 said:

"If this guy na naija guy 100 mopol go follow ham."

owo_dada said:

"So true true khaby nor Dey talk enh."

tuga_2smart said:

"Hope this doesn’t affect him in real life o, he might not wanna talk to no one osas is cute."

yt_richways said:

"Funniest part he can’t speak English very well and has met almost all the celebrities in the world."

bjwisky said:

"It’s crazy how voiceless khaby is more famous than Osas wey don talk tire for movies."

