Peter Obi calls for justice for UNIZIK staff without 5 years salary

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, said some staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra state have not been paid their salaries for five years

He explained that UNIZIK duly employed the affected workers between 2019 and 2020 without salaries for 5 years

Obi called on the federal government to resolve the issue of unpaid salaries and all outstanding arrears paid without delay

Awka, Anambra state - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has called for justice for some staff members of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra state who haven’t been paid for five years.

Obi said the UNIZIK staff were duly employed between 2019 and 2020, yet have remained without pay for five years.

Peter Obi calls on the Federal Government to act swiftly and decisively to resolve the unpaid salary of UNIZIK workers.

According to Obi, the unpaid workers include both teaching and non-teaching staff of UNIZK.

The former Anambra state governor made this known via his X handle @PeterObi on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Obi lamented that the UNIZIK workers have made several attempts to resolve the issue but to no avail and many have lost their homes due to eviction

“They informed me that despite multiple petitions and appeals — both within Nigeria and to relevant international bodies — their situation has remained unchanged. What they face is not simply delayed salaries, but complete exclusion from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which has made the disbursement of their lawful earnings impossible.

“Their accounts are harrowing. Some have lost their homes due to eviction. Others have suffered broken families, untreated medical conditions, and in some tragic cases, the death of colleagues who could not afford basic healthcare. These are not isolated incidents but the consequences of systemic neglect and failure.”

Obi called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to resolve this matter and immediately enroll the affected UNIZIK workers on the IPPIS platform.

He added that all outstanding arrears must be paid without delay to the affected workers.

