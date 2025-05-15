Nigerian actress Jumoke George's public outcry has sparked up tonnes of discussions on social media

Recently, someone came forward to accuse the movie star of lying to the public about her condition

Following that, a woman who attends the same church as Jumoke shared an eyewitness account of the actress’ daily struggles

A woman who attends the same church as Nigerian actress Jumoke George has shared an eyewitness account of her ordeal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the indigenous movie star left many unsettled as she opened up on how life has been for her lately.

In a recent interview with Abiola Ayomide Adebayo disclosed that she had been homeless for 5-6 years.

Jumoke pleaded with mothers throughout the world to pray for her, revealing that her 41-year-old daughter had been missing for four years.

She went on to say that she has been dealing with some health concerns and that she has led a pure life, undeserving of the outcome.

According to Jumoke, she has exercised all her faith as a Christian and doesn't know what to do with herself anymore.

Church member narrates Jumoke’s ordeal

A woman identified as Seun_funmi88 told podcaster Abiola Ayomide how she has witnessed Jumoke struggle to eat.

Seun_funmi88 reported that she attends the celestial church, which provided Jumoke with the modest room she is currently living in.

She revealed that the actress sometimes borrows money to buy onions for cooking.

Seun_funmi88 debunked false allegations that Jumoke lied about her impoverished life.

The church member also revealed that she had helped the distressed star with money to feed and care for herself.

Internet users react to Jumoke George’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

folukedaramolasalako said:

"Well done sis pls don’t mind people that’s how they like to pull people down and frustrate the effort of people that wants to help. Just do what u are doing may the good lord bless u dear. Love and light."

official_dj_lakush wrote:

"😢😢😢😢 When ur helper wants to make enquiries about you, may they not ask those who hate you 🙏."

adunniade_001 said:

"We don’t even care what anybody says against her she needs help and help she will get by God’s grace."

eniayenfe_ot wrote:

"My wedding in 2019 @pinnaclehorizon delivered my free ASO EBI to mummy at the church Sis @biolabayo1 mama has been going through a lot for long I call her Iya Arike and do little when I can. It must have took her tiredness to speak to the world 🌎 she is super strong and prayerful."

beaofoodhub said:

"Why are people always like this 😢😢.. When MUMMY DUPE JAIYESINMI SPOKE UP TOO ,someone said something negative about her ,now another person is here speaking out you are saying negative thing again 😢😢 SMH."

okingeneration3011 said:

"This life is not just balance ."

crownwealthherbsandaphrodisiac said:

"They just want that woman to suffer . Mere seeing that woman in movies , she has this kind of peace I can’t describe. Do you even know how hard is it for an adult to show there vulnerability? Hmmm humans 😢 God bless you Aunty Biola . Mama will receive all the help she needs by Gods grace ."

Jumoke George’s missing daughter speaks

Actress Jumoke George’s daughter, who had been listed as missing for the past four years, has reportedly been found.

The actress had previously cried out about the situation, claiming that her child was homeless and staying in a church.

Fans expressed excitement over the reports, with some Nigerians blaming the daughter for abandoning her mother.

