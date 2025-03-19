Nigerian singer Wizkid’s manager and partner, Jada P, has gotten fans excited about the appearance of their newborn daughter

Just recently, the talent manager posted a series of new photos online and she gave fans a glimpse of their baby girl in one of the pictures

After the photos went viral, several netizens gushed over Wizkid’s daughter with some of them trying to make guesses about her name

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid’s newborn daughter is making headlines following a move from his partner and manager, Jada P.

Recall that news made the rounds on social media of Wizkid and Jada P. expecting their third child, a baby girl, after a pink-themed baby shower was hosted with close friends and family in October 2024.

Jada P showcases Wizkid's daughter in photo. Photos: @jada_p_, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, news made the rounds that the Grammy-winning musician had finally welcomed his first daughter after having a total of four sons from different women.

Just recently, Wizkid’s partner Jada P made a big move on social media that had netizens talking about the appearance of their daughter.

Jada P posted a series of new photos and in one of the snaps, she gave fans a glimpse of their baby girl. The talent manager was seen seated with two other women with the child in her lap. However, only the baby’s pink shawl and white stocking feet were visible. Her face was shielded.

Jada P accompanied the photo with a caption stating that she was surrounded by her favourite girls. See a screenshot of the post below:

Fans react as Wizkid's partner Jada P shares photo of their newborn daughter. Photo: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Jada P shares photo of Wizkid’s daughter

Jada P’s post where she included a photo of Wizkid’s daughter quickly spread on social media and drew a series of interesting comments from Nigerians. Some of them tried to guess the baby girl’s name while others said she was beautiful even though her face was hidden.

Eforo Joy Agbor said:

“Wizkid is blessed.”

Kunle Azeez wrote:

“The child girl's name definitely must be Yetunde or Iyabo, if otherwise, it freely tells that Wizkid isn't a typical Yoruba dude.”

OlamiKunle Adetayo said:

“Baby's factory awards goes to Jadaran. Baby mama of osakpolor.”

Chinedu Ijeh said:

“Baby girl wow.”

Ahmed Nana wrote:

“So beautiful 😍.”

Lino Micheal wrote:

“Jada ft Machalina.”

Tife Micheal said:

“She too no wan show the baby face... The new style.”

Wizkid confirms welcoming baby girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's tweet about missing someone led fans to speculate that the singer might have welcomed his newborn with his lover Jada Pollock.

Legit.ng had reported that a fan claimed Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, had welcomed a baby and that the two lovebirds were hiding the news from fans.

In his tweet, Wizkid said that he was missing his princess. He shared a love emoji and the picture of a bird. However, he didn't explain who he was calling his princess and why he was suddenly missing the person.

Source: Legit.ng