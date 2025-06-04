A video of Priscilla and Juma Jux embarking on their honeymoon has warmed the hearts of their fans online

In the clip, they were seen in a car heading to Zanzibar, and a glimpse of their hotel room with its plush decorations was also shown

Fans congratulated the couple and wished them well as they enjoy their stay in Zanzibar

Newlyweds Priscilla and Juma Jux have gone on their honeymoon after months of celebrations in both Tanzania and Nigeria.

The couple held lavish ceremonies in both countries, with civil and Nikah weddings in Tanzania and Nigeria.

Fans react to video of Juma Jux, Priscilla on honeymoon.

Source: Instagram

They also hosted receptions in both locations, which were attended by celebrities and family members.

In a video making the rounds online, they were seen heading to Zanzibar in a white car, with Priscilla holding a bouquet of roses. Upon arriving at their hotel, the camera captured the plush decorations waiting for them.

Priscilla and Juma Jux receive warm welcome in Zanzibar

The video showcased the beautifully decorated bed where the couple would sleep, adorned with rose petals and a short note welcoming them to their destination.

Wine and other assorted drinks were neatly arranged on the table, as the cameraman took fans on a tour of their room.

Video of Juma Jux, Priscilla hotel room surfaces.

Source: Instagram

Priscilla covers her growing tummy

In the video, Priscilla wore her husband’s oversized denim jacket, which she tried to use to cover her growing tummy while the camera focused on her.

Pregnancy rumors have been following her since her wedding. She was recently seen in another video selecting a date for their wedding anniversary and announcing plans for another ceremony next year.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Juma Jux, Priscilla's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Juma Jux and his wife on their honeymoon. Here are some comments below:

@asakeade000 said:

"Keeping up with the Mkambala."

@mumcee_freshfoods shared:

"To plp saying b they shld take their wedding off social media.....hope y'all know they are both celebrities, showbiz fetch them money."

@franc_thona_furnitures reacted:

"Make dem Dey rest o. Body no be firewood o. Eku enjoyment

@adasaluxe commented

"The song playing in this video is savage on a day like this and I love it."

@highly_favoured_stitches said:

"They are here to rest o,people saying rest,I am sure she wouldn’t be cutting firewood, this is beautiful our in-law is a correct man."

@ms.ashaby reacted:

"God bless their union."

Toyin Abraham prays for Priscilla during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Toyin Abraham had showered prayer on Priscilla Ojo and her husband during the second leg of their wedding, which took place in Tanzania.

In the video, she claimed that she does not understand too much English Language, and she had to pray in Yoruba for the couple.

Abraham was so emotional about it and fans were excited about her move and praised her for standing by her colleague during her daughter's wedding.

