Tolani, a singer and the first child of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has revealed what her toxic trait is

She loves to look good, and she does not mind spending much on it, she got several reactions to her statement

Being the daughter of one who can afford a lot of things made some people show less concern about her toxic trait

Tolani, a singer and the first child of a famous billionaire, Femi Otedola, has gotten many people talking as she revealed her toxic trait.

She posted videos of herself washing her hair and adding supplements on her Instagram stories. According to her, she spends a lot of money on supplements and self-care, and that is her toxic trait.

Tolani Otedola looks lovely in different pictures.

Source: Instagram

Some social media users rated her father's status and added that they are not in the same social class. Hence, they cannot comment on her issue.

She posted a series of videos with the caption:

"My toxic trait...? Spending too much on supplement and skincare. Midweek self care is a love language."

See pictures of Tolani taking care of her hair below:

Tolani Otedola taking care of her hair.

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Tolani Otedola's toxic trait

Several persons have reacted to her post. See some of them below:

@Omotoyobola:

“It’s a good thing for her since she can always afford it.”

@Emmyxtev:

“Maybe it's the camera angle because I can’t see the skincare effect o.”

@Ogechibooks:

"“Rich people’s problem.”

@EzeanaEmmanuel:

“Make I chop first before knowing my toxic trait.”

@Mistermarki:

“Otedola's daughters just the waste for singlehood and nobody to chop their work. Seems they will need serious deliverance at Shiloh 2024.”

