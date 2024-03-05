Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola displayed that he is his children's number-one cheerleader

The business tycoon's first child recently released her first single for the year, featuring indigenous singer Qdot

Femi applauded his daughter's sonorous vocal on his Instagram page, revealing how the song made him feel

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has hyped his first daughter Tolani over her recent single 'I Believe'.

The R&B singer has yet to have a successful music run like her younger sister, DJ Cuppy, but has been steadfast with her craft for a long time.

Femi Otedola appreciates daughter Tolani's new song. Credit: @femiotedola, @tolani

Source: Instagram

Her new song, 'I Believe,' featuring Nigerian indigenous artist Qdot Alagbe, was released three days ago with a visual.

The businessman, who was apparently impressed by his daughter's consistency, took to his personal Instagram page to announce that his "angel" had released his "favourite song of the year."

Femi Otedola assured his princess of his unfiltered support, saying:

"Papa has always believed in you."

See his post below:

Reactions trail Femi Otedaola's post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

highdee1973:

"Another rich man pikin is about to take over."

gbenga_adebambo:

"Keep it up @tolani .....We are all proud of you. Thank you daddy @femiotedola."

g_crzy.xx:

"For the fact you allow your kids to pursue what they truly love and encourages them too makes you the best dad."

assignui:

"Aside money and impact in the world your still giving us excellent father tutorial with great example. Love."

spotless_itv:

"Wow, great one sir. Alot of fathers will only post their children who top the class in school. Showing so much support means alot and Nigerian Fathers can learn from this."

dominicvibez:

"Normally I no like the song, but because of you sir I and my family will be streaming this."

t_hrowbest_:

"Na wizkid she suppose feature as per rich man daughter."

