A heartwarming video has captured the beautiful relationship between Priscilla and her sister-in-law, Fatima, showcasing their harmony

In the clip, the two were seen singing and conversing in Swahili, with Fatima saying a few words and Priscilla responding fluently

Fans were impressed by Priscilla’s efforts to embrace her husband’s culture, while also praising her in-laws for their warm and supportive relationship

Newly wedded brand influencer Priscilla, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has been captured enjoying a fun moment with her sister-in-law, Fatima.

In the video, the two are seen communicating and singing in both English and Swahili. Priscilla, sitting comfortably, engages with Fatima, who records the moment while standing nearby.

After their song, Fatima spoke to Priscilla in Swahili, and to her surprise, Priscilla replied fluently in the language. Both laughed and smiled at Priscilla’s impressive efforts.

Fans react to the heartwarming video

Fans of the two celebrities were thrilled by the video, with many praising Priscilla for blending seamlessly into her husband's family.

Others expressed gratitude to Fatima and her family for taking such good care of Priscilla and welcoming her with open arms. Many also praised Fatima for being a supportive and relatable sister-in-law to Priscilla Ojo.

It’s clear that Priscilla and Fatima share a strong bond. The two have often gushed over each other, and just months ago, Priscilla was heard in a video playfully hyping up Fatima, calling her beautiful and joking that she needed to find a Nigerian husband before returning to Tanzania.

See the video here:

Reactions trail video of Priscilla and Fatima

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of both Priscilla and her in-law, Fatima in the living room having fun. They shared their hot takes about their relationship as seen below:

@princess_adeolaoye commented:

"I like the way she is blending well into the culture and language."

@iwuanyawujessica wrote:

"She don dey resemble Tanzania oo. I love the fact that they are taking good care of that lady."

@sarah.eselove shared:

"She is learning so fast ,I love that for her. The video is also very impressive to watch.

@bajunirash reacted:

"Priscy stay humble with your in laws and enjoy family life with them."

@pris_juma_affairsjp25 said:

"Our over pampered princess.You are just glowing anyhow, and I love it for you. You are learning fast babe I love that."

Iyabo Ojo appreciates in-law over daughter's reception

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo had celebrated her Tanzanian in-laws over the way they treated her daughter when she got to the country.

She shared a lovely video of Priscilla's reception in Tanzania and stated that her in-law had done well for her and her family by accepting her daughter.

Iyabo Ojo specially appreciated a woman whom she called her in-law (Fatima) and said that she was energetic and amazing. Fans also joined the actress to celebrate Tanzanian people for their hospitality.

