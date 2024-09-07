Iyabo Ojo has continued to show appreciation to Juma Jux's people for taking care of her daughter

In a new video she shared, Priscilla was being received in a special way by her in-laws in Tanzania

She specially appreciated a woman whom she called her in-law and said that she was energetic and amazing

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is already playing her role as a mother-in-law to be as seen in a new post she shared.

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo had shared a video of how her daughter was received at the airport when she and her lover got to Tanzania.

In the new post, the mother of two appreciated the women of Mkambala for the warm reception given to her daughter at their place. She shared a new video of how Priscilla was received in Tanzania.

Iyabo Ojo calls a woman in-law

In the caption of her post, Ojo called a woman her in-law. She showered praises on her and gave new name such as energetic and amazing.

Recall that the movie star had stated that she was missing her daughter and her lover after they left the shores of Nigeria.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail the video posted by Ojo

Netizens have shared their reactions about the video posted by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

Iyabo Ojo daughter chills with in-law

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, who is in Tanzania, was having a good time with her in-law to be.

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone.

The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing.

