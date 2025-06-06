Billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote has sparked fresh conversation as he corrected a Master of Ceremonies who mistakenly introduced him as “President of Dangote Group” in the presence of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu

In a video making the rounds on X, Dangote clarified his title in a “light-hearted manner, followed by a witty remark: “Whether with a small p or tiny little p, don’t call me president o”

Nigerians in reaction to the development, hailed Dangote for his humility, noting that Tinubu was excited with the billionaire's remarks and actions

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, light-heartedly corrected a Master of Ceremonies (MC) who mistakenly introduced him as the “President of Dangote Group” during an event attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aliko Dangote corrected an MC who referred tp him as a president in the presence of President Tinubu. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the incident occurred on Thursday, June 5, during the inauguration of the Lekki Seaport Access Road.

Taking the stage after the introduction, Dangote said:

“Mr MC, for your attention, Next time, when Mr President is around, my own title is ‘chairman’ not ‘president’.

“Whether with a small p or tiny little p, don’t call me president o. Thank you.”

As reported by The Punch, he followed the correction with a brief apology to President Tinubu, saying:

“I’m sorry sir, he called me president. I didn’t allow him to do so, sir.”

Dangote apologises to President Tinubu after MC referred to him as president. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Nigerians react as Dangote corrects MC in Tinubu’s presence

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comments section on X below;

@IsaacAJCityTexa tweeted:

"I love Alhaji Dangote for the humility/respect 2d authority though, he is a President on his own.

"Providing job opportunities via his establishment massive unemployed."

@AdeyinkaAwolola tweeted:

"This singular Act, goes a long way. Noticed Tinubu was happy. Grease their ego."

@Mocryptz tweeted:

"Smart moves."

Watch the video below:

Tinubu names Dangote, three others as wise men in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has commented on his relationship with Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola.

Speaking during his visit to Dangote Refinery in Lagos on June 5, he said he had come with the wise men.

He listed the wise men with him as Zenith Bank's Jim Ovia, the BUA Group's Abdul Samad Rabiu, Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, and Otedola.

Dangote visits Tinubu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote praised President Tinubu for appointing a capable leadership team at NNPC, highlighting Ahmadu Kida's role as non-executive chairman and Bashir Ojulari as group CEO.

Dangote expressed confidence that the new team, with its technical expertise, will address systemic challenges and align with the president's goal of driving Nigeria's economy toward a $1 trillion target.

He also clarified that his comments on battling oil industry cabals were unrelated to NNPC's new leadership, which he acknowledged for its commitment to reform and transparency.

