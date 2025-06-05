Rapper Falz has cleared the air on his relationship with controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky

Falz also shared an update on him and his father, Femi Falana's defamation suit against social media critic VeryDarkMan

The rapper, in a video that is trending on social media, also detailed how Bobrisky approached him for help

Popular rapper and lawyer Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has denied any relationship with controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, following a leaked phone conversation that went viral in 2024.

Social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM), who shared the conversation online, alleged that Falz communicated with Bobrisky while the crossdresser was in prison.

This ignited speculation about Falz's relationship with Bobrisky, which the rapper has now denied.

He explained that Bobrisky had communicated with him via Instagram, seeking his help.

“I never had any relationship with Bobrisky prior to that phone call. He messaged me on Instagram and said, ‘I’m in this case and I want to speak to you about how you can help.’

“And you know, thousands of people messaged me about similar stuff like that. This is not a special case; it’s not exceptional in any way,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV, Falz also provided an update on the defamation lawsuit filed against VeryDarkMan by him and his father, Femi Falana.

“We filed the case and ever since we filed the case, they have never entered the defense. Instead, they entered a preliminary objection saying the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case or something,” he said.

Falz added that the court had now ruled on the objection.

"Now they have to enter a defence or the court will just go on to rule on the case," he said.

The video of Falz speaking about his relationship with Bobrisky, update on lawsuit against VeryDarkMan is below:

Reactions to Rapper Falz's new interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

may_bliss95 said:

"Oga may una rest, you call abi you nor call?"

itohanphilip_ reacted:

"Faz is good. Speak well. But temper justices with mercy."

buzor_pic_global commented:

"We don't have time for this now, let's face what is currently facing us in this country.."

uto_uwa_bu_ego said:

"Una don start again… una Dey find careless talk so that internet no go rest again."

nasstylyon said:

"If he can admit the voice call how then is it a defamation.... Just thinking."

VDM overjoyed as court strikes out charges

Legit.ng previously reported that on Tuesday, April 15, an Ikeja High Court struck out the defamation suit filed against VeryDarkMan.

VDM had alleged that Falz and his father received money to clear Bobrisky's name, and got sued by the SAN.

An update claimed the case had been ruled out, and VDM’s reaction left many bickering.

