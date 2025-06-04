Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of APC, claims President Tinubu’s performance in two years surpasses that of previous leaders, focusing on long-term economic reforms

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s performance in the past two years surpasses the achievements of his predecessors.

Morka made this claim during an appearance on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, June 4, where he outlined the President’s policies aimed at addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“This President has done more than all the presidents before him. His direction of ordering our priorities, tackling some of the most acerbic challenges faced by the economy of our country, he has decided that he’s not about looking for cheap popularity, but doing those things that may momentarily seem unpopular but are decidedly crucial to a long-term good health of our country’s economy,” Morka said.

Morka defends Tinubu against opposition criticisms

Morka further emphasised that the continuous criticism of President Tinubu’s administration by opposition politicians would not distract him from his long-term goals for the country.

He singled out prominent opposition figures, including former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Kaduna Governor Malam El-Rufai, stating that their criticisms lacked substance.

“All of the hues and cries by members of the opposition, whether it's Rotimi Amaechi, Atiku Abubakar, or Malam El-Rufai, don’t cut it. The President is focused on matters that guarantee the long-term health of our country,” he said.

Morka challenges critics to present alternative policies

Morka went on to criticise opposition leaders for failing to present any viable alternatives to President Tinubu’s policies.

He argued that despite the criticisms, opposition figures were unable to offer informed prescriptions on what the President should be doing differently.

“What is funny is that all of these voices put together don’t even begin to speak to what they think this President should be doing different from what he’s doing. Not one of them has come with any kind of informed prescription of what the President should be doing,” Morka added.

Tinubu remains focused despite opposition

In defending President Tinubu, Morka insisted that despite the ongoing criticisms, the President remains focused on implementing policies aimed at the long-term prosperity of Nigeria, especially in the face of pressing economic challenges.

According to Morka, Tinubu's actions are not aimed at short-term popularity, but rather at securing a better future for the country.

