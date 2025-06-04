American rapper Offset is currently trending online after he called out his estranged wife Cardi B on Elon Musk’s X

The Migos crooner pointed out that their 3-year-old son Wave has a matching hairdo with Cardi’s new lover Stefon Diggs

Expressing his rage on the internet, Offset went on to make bold decisions that have got many talking on the internet

Migos star Offset seems enraged after his estranged wife Cardi B made their 3-year-old son Wave wear matching braids with her new lover Stefon Diggs.

The rapper deactivated his social media accounts after expressing his anger on son’s new hairstyle.

“Now, when somebody die for playing with my son, then call me the crash out,” Offset posted on X Tuesday, June 3.

A few minutes later, he added, "Idc how I look, trolling with my kid ends bad."

The Migos member has since disabled both his X and Instagram accounts and has yet to address the reasons for his actions, Page Six reported.

While Wave has had the hairdo since at least April, Diggs unveiled it Monday while working out with his New England Patriots teammates at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

See his tweets below:

Nigerians react to Offset’s outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

the.xoxose said:

"Cardi b really know how how make Offset so Upset 😂😂😂😂."

jbjaunty wrote:

"The hair fit the boy shaaaa. Film am well well."

_nemee said:

:They come be like twins 😂."

thelindalyn said:

"This guy is unstable. Because what is he crashing out about this time? A hairstyle?"

small_fine_girl said:

"Men can't digest what they dish out👏."

nengi_07 said:

"Lmao!!! This is how men crash out after cheating. Papa ode."

brownskinbeautyyy_ said:

It’s gonna be even funnier when he finds out his son requested to have the same style 🤭🤭."

meldy_official said:

"Cardi B really knows how to upset offset 😜."

being_mrs_babs said:

"Estranged husband 😂😂😂."

iampeppi_ said:

"Dis man 😂😂😂😂. When him dey do it’s ok, now Cardi dey do her own, he wants to k!ll a lot 😂😂😂😂."

anezi wrote:

"Cardi do a twin photo shoot with his son and your new guy. Dress your boy like his Future step Dad😂😂😂😂😂😂 we love seeing him crashing out!!!!!!!!"

ellaversed said:

"Typical Nigerian man, they can’t take half of what they dish out, he made room for his son to have two daddy and he’s m@d about it, these kind of men think they automatically own you if you have a child with them, imagine if cardi wasn’t financially ok."

samuelgift_dorinda said:

"You should have kept your act together to protect the so called son you so cherished while you had the chance🤨 This is what you get when you create an opportunity for another man to get access into your kids lives bruh!🙄

sooqutebeautyhair said:

"Very painful something 😂."

marcusbekky wrote:

"Nobody on earth can do this to me, my children my life ❤️😍 when u play around them the consequences will definitely hits."

Offset Reportedly asks Cardi B for spousal support

Legit.ng previously reported that Offset reportedly updated his divorce suit as he asks for spousal assistance from his estranged wife, Cardi B.

According to TMZ, while the former Migos member demanded a court-ordered payment from Cardi.

Reports about Offset’s demands got the attention of many on the internet, including Nigerians, as they lashed out at him.

