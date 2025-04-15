Khloe underwent a critical emergency surgery that narrowly prevented a fatal outcome, highlighting the severity of her condition

She expressed profound gratitude to her medical team and divine guidance, crediting them for her survival through the life-threatening procedure

The reality star revealed that delaying medical attention by just one day could have led to irreversible consequences, underscoring the urgency of her decision

Abiri Oluwabusayo, widely known as Khloe from Big Brother Naija, faced a harrowing health crisis that culminated in an emergency life-saving surgery. On April 14, 2025, she took to Snapchat to share the chilling details of her ordeal, posting from her hospital bed in a raw and emotional update.

Her revelation, accompanied by images of her in a hospital gown, laid bare the gravity of a situation that nearly claimed her life, leaving fans stunned and grateful for her survival.

Khloe recounted how she had been grappling with alarming symptoms that pushed her to seek urgent medical care. Upon examination, doctors warned that her condition was deteriorating at an alarming rate, requiring immediate surgical intervention to avert catastrophe.

In her Snapchat, she reflected on the pivotal moment, noting that a mere 24-hour delay would have rewritten her story with a tragic ending. She praised the medical team at the hospital for their swift and precise actions, describing their efforts as nothing short of miraculous.

The emotional weight of her experience resonated deeply with her followers as Khloe opened up about her initial reluctance to share such a personal struggle.

She spoke of waking up post-surgery with a renewed appreciation for life, vowing to use her platform to inspire others to prioritise their health.

Her faith shone through as she thanked God for guiding her through the darkest moments, a sentiment that struck a chord with many. The post, which included a carousel of hospital photos, captured her frail yet hopeful state, with a faint smile signalling her resilience.

Fans flooded her comment section with messages of support, moved by her vulnerability and strength. Khloe’s story, shared just a day before April 15, 2025, served as a stark reminder of life’s unpredictability, amplified by her status as a beloved figure from the BBNaija Pepper Dem season. She urged her audience to listen to their bodies and act promptly on health concerns, a message that carried weight given her near-fatal experience.

See the post here:

Reactions to Khloe's ordeal

@maryjane_godson replied:

"What happened to her?"

@__imoni_ noted:

"Good health is underrated. It’s actually a blessing and we just have to always be thankful"

@macqueen_04 said:

"Baby girl still maintain steeze even on hospital bed👏👏thank God for life🙌"

@__rucchi_ said:

"E be like say BBL don Dey fail 😢"

@brendanukagod__ said:

"Health is wealth because there is no way you can build anything meaningful long-term if you are constantly anxious, sick, or tired."

BBNaija’s Khloe advises women

BBNaija star Khloe recently shared some candid advice with women on Snapchat, warning them that they can’t change men.

She explained that men who lack self-belief often project their insecurities onto their partners.

Recall Legit.ng reported that Khloe’s message sparked reactions online, with many agreeing with her perspective.

