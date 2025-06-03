Popular Nigerian influencer Caramel Plugg shares how a married man offered to pay for her hotel room during her stay overseas, leaving her stunned

Many social media users criticise her for posting the story online, calling it unnecessary and a ploy for attention

Longtime followers question how Caramel went from making wholesome skits to posting dramatic personal updates

Popular Nigerian influencer and content creator, Caramel Plugg, whose real name is Ogechi Ukonu, is once again in the spotlight, this time for sharing a strange experience she had abroad that has left the internet divided.

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, Caramel revealed that while checking into a hotel overseas, a married man beside her randomly offered to pay for her stay.

She said in disbelief:

“I just checked into my hotel, and I am about to check in, and this man beside me said, ‘I would like to pay for your hotel.’ I am shocked, I am so confused"

Caramel Plugg faces backlash after sharing hotel Experience with married man. Photo: @caramelplugg/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The skit maker, who once trended for her emotional breakup with King Manny, explained that she asked another hotel guest if such gestures were normal, and the guest confirmed it was quite unusual

See the video here:

Fans call out her evolution from “bonnet girl” to clout magnet

As expected, social media erupted with mixed reactions. While a few admired her beauty and prayed for similar "miracles," many others criticised her for oversharing or seeking attention at the expense of self-respect.

@fine_nenye wrote:

“Are we supposed to know about this information??”

@queengolibenz_ commented:

“God give me the opportunity to give this kind of testimony one day.”

@sauceprince1 stated:

“Lol. The man is inside that room. We know the scope, but thank God it’s not my FATHER. Ekiti men no dey do raun raun.”

@annieberry__ shared:

“Just know that these people can fabricate anything to stay trending. She should show us the man as evidence.”

@flawlesskatej reacted:

“Untop person husband? God please I don’t want this kind of miracle for my single sisters, Amen!!!”

@keniyekoroye said:

“It’s never your dads. Poor man pikin always collect food for outside.”

@b_uniqu.e wrote:

“Some things are better left unsaid… we really don’t need this information.”

@nuel_ajimati reacted:

“Yeah it happens every day. Ain’t nothing special about it. What will be rare and special is if she said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take care of my own bill.’”

@maryamtmc stated:

“What’s with this lady and some funny kind of info? We haven’t recovered from the ‘there are different men for different needs’ gist she once spewed.”

@feminine__secrett opined:

“How did Caramel get here??? She was so reserved—just dancing with her bonnet and Sydney. What went wrong???”

@officialefizy commented:

“Person husband don go lodge you, they speak English there.”

Caramel Plugg faces backlash after sharing hotel Experience with married man. Photo: @caramelplugg/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Caramel Plugg gets N20m from mystery man

Legit.ng reported that Caramel Plugg was an object of envy for many after the whopping gift she received.

Ogechi went online to flaunt her special gift for the season as she posted alerts worth N20 million that she received from her unknown man.

Caramel's post has put her on the front line of blogs as Nigerians shared their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng