Nigerian singer and skitmaker, Nasboi, has reflected on his growth in career four years after he gained attention from Nigerians

On his X page, the music star talked about how people talked down on him and claimed he would have nothing else to offer after mimicking Davido

Nasboi then celebrated his relevance in the industry even after four years, and netizens reacted to what he had to say

Nigerian skit maker and singer Lawal Nasiru Michael Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has caused a buzz on social media after speaking about his career, which he started by mimicking Davido.

Recall that the skitmaker became a household name after he gained the attention of many with his videos where he mimicked popular singer David Adeleke Davido’s hoarse voice and mannerisms.

At the time, while Nasboi enjoyed a lot of engagement, he was also dragged by some who felt he had no substance to him and was only a copycat.

In a new development, Nasboi has taken to social media four years later to update his fans and critics about his growth. According to him, he is still here despite all they had to say.

In his words:

“Be reminded, I’m that guy that people said after this mimicking @davido nothing for me. lol…. 4 years later, still here. Na God! Watch me grow bigger.”

A fan then reacted to Nasboi’s post by saying that he went from mimicking Davido to performing at the singer’s wedding. The skit maker said it was all from God and not black magic.

See their exchange below:

Netizens react to Nasboi’s growth

Nasboi’s grass-to-grace story in the entertainment industry drew some reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

