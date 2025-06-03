Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest became another topic online following a recent update on him

The celebrity barman was spotted on a beach in Spain, partying and having a good time with friends

The viral video showed Cubana and a Caucasian woman in the bubbling setting, which ignited speculations online

Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, trended online as he was spotted in Spain recently.

A video went viral after showing the celebrity barman in a beach environment hanging out with friends.

Video of Cubana Chiefpriest in Spain trends online. Credit: @cubnanachiefpriest

Netizens quickly noticed that a Caucasian woman lingered around Cubana Chiefpriest amid the bubbly atmosphere, which got many talking.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Video of Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

derilodogwu said:

"Una won scatter this man marriage by all means."

preshmadonna wrote:

"So this video means he’s cheating?"

she.nuella said:

"There’s nothing wrong with socializing at a party, this video proves nothing."

luvlyeyezz2 said:

"When it happens,he will deny again😂Belle na water."

max_max_91 said:

"@rossybrows the way you all envy married women is crazy..If she lives the marriage na and Pascal comes for you..you wont think twice..And to think most of you are home wreckers…what did you see him do in that video that was half taken and then screen shot..ode!!!!!"

official_yanki_p said:

"But who be the cameraman 😮😮 can’t adults hang out in peace smh 🤦‍♀️."

rayychael_ said:

"This video didn’t really capture anything."

missylily01 said:

"Use condoms oh we no won hear justice for anything o."

beautybyrmd said:

"Unfailing tomorrow or midnight Helen must set ringlight 😂😂😂 if I hear say she keep quiet."

onyinyechi__favour wrote:

"So with all this brouhaha he’s still cheating? That means people don’t change."

official_lajoya1 said:

"So because him one Olosho the rant online make him know enjoy or talk to people 😂😂😂 Una funny, that is warning to the rest Olosho wer think say dem go get house and car when Dey do Olosho."

since2000and19 said:

"@onyinyechi__favour na the people supporting him and blaming Helen for getting pregnant for him,so he will feel is a good thing for him to keep cheating since blames aren’t on him.And pick girls and weak wives really supported him and cursed Helen."

stephen_seun said:

"@since2000and19 and how do you know , he slept with Helen? Because there is no evidence apart from what the lady said not even a picture of them together and chief priest insist , he didn't know her , so how do you know they sleep together?"

kassandra_dominic01 said:

"@onyinyechi__favour so talking to someone is cheating lol."

melvis_la_belle said:

"@onyinyechi__favour some of are just too foolishly gullible guussshhhh!!!!!! So annoying."

lindy_can said:

"Na Spain dey hot this week iykyk😂😂,"

ogardaisy said:

"Does this man ever stay home with his family???"

geminikiing1 said:

"Helen setting ring lights 1 2 3 😂😂😂😂."

nancycosmetics.ng said:

"Hope his wife use protection o I is well."

Another babgracious_eno said:

"Later he go say no be him give person belle he don start 😂."

_im_safana said:

"Paskal cam and do the DNA…. Helen is setting up her ring light 😂😂😂😂."

anokamfavour said:

"Pascallyy how oyibo go take pronounce your name now 😂😂."

goddess_deb wrote:

"Paskal Okochukwu!!!! She will soon call on the vice presidenty mama loading."

Cubana Chiefpriest seen with a woman in Spain. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest gifts wife Range Rover, designer bags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest caused a stir on social media with the extravagant gifts he gave his wife, Angel, for her birthday.

Cubana Chiefpriest posted a video of the 2025 Range Rover he gifted his wife as she turned a new age on January 26.

Shortly after, he shared a collection of luxury handbags, including pieces from Hermes and Dior, that he bought for the mother of his children.

