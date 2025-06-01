There was an emotional moment between Nollywood movie stars Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Abraham

A video sighted by Legit.ng captured the moment Mercy Aigbe went in to present her colleague, Toyin Abraham, with flowers ahead of her movie premiere

Toyin Abraham’s reaction to her colleague’s gesture warmed the hearts of online users, who shared their thoughts

For a long time now, many have had the idea that there is a lowkey rivalry that exists between women in Nollywood, especially those who have attained a certain level of success.

However, the likes of Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, and Mercy Aigbe are making efforts to change that narrative.

A new video that has captured the hearts of social media users showed the emotional moment actress Toyin Abraham was warmly surprised by her colleague, Mercy Aigbe.

Mercy had come to present Toyin Abraham with flowers ahead of the premiere of her movie Iyalode. Toyin Abraham was too shocked to move, as she kept shedding tears while Aigbe hyped her up with beautiful words of admiration.

The video showcased a different side to the Nollywood entertainers, leaving many internet users with much to say.

Watch the video here:

Mercy Aigbe, Toyin ABrahm trigger emotional reactions

Read some reactions below:

@oyinlomodiamond said:

"I'm so happy seeing these women supporting each other, not trying to outdo or "bitterly" competing one another like those days. Age ces with a lot of positive changes😍 I love it❤️."

@chinheye said:

"Sometimes this is all we need from our friends😢."

@kazimadeoti said:

"So thoughtful of you darling 😍😍😍. Congratulations to you."

@pretty_loner_0 said:

"Omo toyin really worked so hard for this movie, omo her back to back content alone 😍 this move is a must watch o😍."

@mariam_trish said:

"What we love to see 😍😍😍Thank you beautiful Mama for been so sweet and super supportive,we love you ❤️❤️❤️."

@_qualy_t said:

"Awwwnn 😍❤️ they said she came at the right time 😢 … may the right people locate us at the right time we need them 🙏🙏🙏🫶."

@ibukun_o_l_u_w_a said:

"She made her cry 🥹🥹Sisterhood is actually sweet Ehn."

@zigahair said:

"You see Mercy, Funke, Iyabo, Toyin , this fantastic hardworking women are great inspiration 👍👑👑👑👑🥰🥰🥰🥰@realmercyaigbe @toyin_abraham @iyaboojofespris @funkejenifaakindele. Their support towards each other’s success and the other people is worth to emulate 👌👏."

@enchantincakes said:

"Sometimes, a hug (a tight one o) is all that's needed to diffuse tension. It just makes everything alright 😍."

@chiban_love said:

"Women adjusting each others crown 👑 sisterhood is beautiful if you see the right sister."

@sanctity_glam said:

"Is always beautiful appreciating others while the work hard 😢😍😍."

Mercy Aigbe wins Best Dressed at movie premiere

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo finally announced the winner of her best dressed award at her movie premiere.

Following a successful movie premiere, the actress went online to share the news with her followers.

Her revelation sparked mixed reactions from online users, including Toyin Abraham, who expressed her opinion.

