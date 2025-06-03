TikTok sweethearts Peller and Jarvis trend again, this time for a controversial video showing the duo in a compromising position inside a swimming pool

Peller once vowed not to get cozy with Jarvis until their wedding night, but many now say actions speak louder

Mixed reactions trail viral clip, while some defended the couple’s chemistry, others accused them of setting a bad example

Nigerian TikTok sensations, Peller and Jarvis, have once again found themselves at the centre of online controversy after a provocative video from their livestream surfaced on social media.

The video, which has gone viral across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, captured the moment the couple were seen cozy inside a swimming pool during what was supposed to be a light-hearted session with their fans.

In the now-trending clip, Jarvis could be seen clinging to Peller playfully, teasing him in a manner that many described as “suggestive.”

Peller, Jarvis spark outrage online as suggestive pool video trends. Photos: @peller089/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Peller, who appeared visibly flustered, kept saying, “Babe stop, babe stop,” as he attempted to get out of her grasp. Both eventually burst into mischievous laughter, but viewers didn’t find it funny.

The sizzling display raised eyebrows, especially from fans who remember Peller’s earlier public declaration that he would abstain from all s*xual activity with Jarvis until their wedding night.

However, this latest video has now cast doubts in the minds of many about whether the couple is staying true to that vow—or simply courting controversy to remain in the spotlight.

See the video here:

See what netizens are saying:

The video’s release has now sparked a flurry of heated reactions, with netizens accusing the couple of hypocrisy and using their platform to promote indecent content.

@Olamide0fficial wrote:

“Peller & Jarvis in the swimming pool. What the fvck are they doing?”

@FLACKO_VVS said:

“So Peller is still waiting till wedding night?”

@SweetBillions fumed:

“Look at what the society encourages.”

@ogacalmdown added:

“Is it that they are breadwinners in their families that nobody can advise them Abi wetin??”

@Archowuri mocked:

“Wetin this babe go hold.. That tiny thing like okro seed Wei no do well for farm.”

@D_Samjoh tweeted:

“Them don enter swimming pool. They're testing it everywhere.”

@wickedbiggie concluded:

“Even if she carry belle she go still remove em. That one na sure!”

@ThatBoyStanley:

"Na celibacy dem say dem dey do, but see wetin our eyes don witness. Na film or real life?"

@QueenBeeVee:

"Everything no suppose enter camera. This one loud pass wetin we suppose dey see online abeg."

@MaziOfLagos:

"Na this kind content dey spoil small children wey dey scroll TikTok. Una no dey fear?"

@soft_mirabel:

If this na pre-wedding cruise, make we no imagine honeymoon o. Wahala for who carry ring."

Peller, Jarvis spark outrage online as suggestive pool video trends. Photos: @peller089/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Peller speaks on N5b offer

Legit.ng reported that Peller alleged that Netflix approached him with a whopping N3 billion offer to feature his partner in a controversial kissing scene.

This came up after he had Peter of Psquare as a guest on his TikTok livestream, with several of his fans watching.

During a now-viral video interview, Peller recounted how representatives of the streaming platform allegedly reached out to him to cast Jarvis, his girlfriend, for a romantic kissing scene, which he found unacceptable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng