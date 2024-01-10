Nigerian singer Orezi was recently a victim of a nasty fire hazard that almost rendered him homeless

During a conversation with Legit.ng Orezi shared with Legit.ng how his house was gutted by fire and what caused it

The singer also spoke about his music career and why he hasn't been as active as he used to be within the music industry

Afro-pop artist Esegine Orezi Allen, better known simply as Orezi, recently trended online after his home was gutted by fire.

The singer shared clips of how the inferno inflicted destruction and havoc on his properties, running into millions of naira.

Nigerian singer Orezi finally reveals what caused the fire that destroyed his house. Photo credit: @oreziworldwide

Source: Instagram

Before the fire incident, Orezi had been away from the music scene for a while.

The singer recently spoke to Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons. During the interview, he shared what caused the fire that destroyed his house and why he stepped away from the music industry for a while.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"An AC caused the fire" - Orezi revealed

The singer during the chat with Legit.ng shared that the fire which gutted his home was caused by an electrical appliance.

"It is was quite tragic and a sad situation. My house got burnt, nearly everything I have that was in the house gone."

We asked him what caused the fire, he said:

"The AC, it was an electrical issue. But basically the AC it caught fire and we didn't know. It was late at night. And before we knew it the whole house was on fire."

"Why I stepped away from music" - Orezi shares

"I wasn't particular away I was just not active. I would rather say I was low key." Orezi said

He noted that he decided to do that to reflect on how to come back and be way much more better than he was.

Orezi stated that he recently dropped an EP and has been working on 5th studio album which he intends to drop in 2024.

Singer Orezi trends as he steps out in a N10m hairdo

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Orezi took to social media to flaunt an hairdo and how much it cost him to make it.

In his post, Orezi left many stunned when he claimed that the hairstyle cost him N10m to fix.

The styled looked like an old school hair made with threads. He later stepped out in style with the hair.

Source: Legit.ng