Popular Nigerian musician, Esegine Allen, better known as Orezi, is now planning his comeback into music scene

The singer bragged about how Afrobeats music that doesn’t include him is not worth listening to among other things

His video caused a huge buzz on social media as netizens debated over him having any impact on the music scene after his long break

Popular Nigerian singer, Orezi, with real name Esegine Allen, is now in the news after he bragged about his music online.

The music star who has been away from the entertainment scene for a long while took to his official Instagram account to share a video of him bragging about his skills.

Nigerians react as Orezi brags about dominating Afrobeats. Photos: @oreziworldwide

In the video, Orezi claimed that Afrobeats music without him is not worth listening to. Not stopping there, he also vowed to dominate Afrobeat by carrying it to the next level.

Not stopping there, Orezi said he is different from other regular artistes because he doesn’t follow rules.

He said in part:

“Afrobeats without me is not worth listening to, the lion cannot miss the hunt. On my shoulders I will carry Afrobeats to the next level and I will dominate.”

See his video below:

Reactions trail video of Orezi bragging about dominating Afrobeats

It did not take long for Orezi’s video to go viral on social media and it sparked an online debate among netizens. Read some of their comments below:

de_prime001:

“If you no sabi Orezi na yesterday dem born you.”

egbujor_p:

“Una don dey insult am already. Una no even care if he dey go through something. Next thing u a go begin dey show rubbish sympathy online.”

wesley.senpai:

“U ppl insulting Orezi clearly don’t know Afrobeats na only wizkid and davido u know.”

apata_olami':

“He is saying the truth.”

sceedbarms:

“Orezi no small o.”

hztolu_ojo:

“For your mind you be Zlatan Ibrahimovic.”

nolimitkenny100:

“He still think say na unilag days be this.”

darkskinned__choco:

“Where this guy enter since e music sweet that year.”

Loveliness______:

“Delusion of grandeur.”

