TikTok influencer Seaking has reacted to RCCG Pastor Adeboye's viral comment about how prayers have prevented Nigeria from falling into a deeper crisis

In a new video, Seaking blasted the clergyman as he explained why he is part of the problems in Africa

Seaking's new video and comment about Pastor Adeboye has further triggered reactions, with many siding with the influencer

TikTok influencer and activist Seaking has berated the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his viral comment about the current situation of the country.

It would be recalled that Adeboye went viral after he declared that the power of prayer had been the key factor preventing Nigeria from falling into a deeper crisis.

Nigeria's crisis debate heats up as Seaking criticises Pastor Adeboye's statement on prayer's role.

Source: Instagram

The clergyman commented on Sunday, June 1, during the monthly Thanksgiving service and special prayers for security and paramilitary personnel at the RCCG national headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

In his words,

“Some say, ‘You’ve been praying and fasting — where is the result?’ I laugh. If we had not prayed, Nigeria would have been in a far worse state. Let’s not stop.”

Seaking blasts Adeboye over comment about Nigeria

The activist, who described Adeboye as part of the problems in Africa, queried what the clergyman's prayer has done for people being killed in the country.

According to Seaking, Adeboye can preach the same sermon he shares with Nigeria in developed countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and China, as they don't need prayers to keep their lives going.

Seaking questions Pastor Adeboye's claim that prayer prevents Nigeria's crisis.

Source: Facebook

"All you do is pray pray. You can't go to other countries and preach the same sermon you share with Nigerians, you can't go there to tell them this nonsense because they don't use prayers to get their lives going on," Seaking said in the part in the video.

Sharing the video on his social media timeline, Seaking wrote in a caption,

"Pastor Adeboye is part of our problem in Africa."

The video of Seaking reacting to Pastor Adeboye's comment about Nigeria is below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM slammed Seaking over his comment about Pastor Adeboye.

Reactions as Seaking slams Pastor Adeboye

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read the comments below:

iykeedward said:

"Na business man not pastor oo."

shrink_arkitekt reacted:

"How can we save this country from the chains of Religion."

investorsagbomabiwon said:

"Pastor Jeremiah wey vdm Dey talk they there faking us up and down??"

yeancahbiz said:

"RCCG member go come for you ooo you can’t fight for Nigeria . Same people will still come n insult you."

hereisdandan reacted:

"I swr all dis pastors self me no understand ooh we are suffering in our country."

darieno_phanfem said:

"But what does that has to do with adeboye? His he the problem of the country ? Ozuorr."

sam_c_stores said:

"Focus on government and stop attacking men of God before you use to make sense of your pursuit. Attacking men of God is meaningless."

Seaking tackles VDM's bestie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that SeaKing tackled VeryDarkMan's close friend, Dkokopee, over his role in the protest to secure the critic's release.

SeaKing, who appeared to have a different stance about VeryDarkMan's arrest, questioned Dkokopee's loyalty to the social media critic.

"You no dey when dem arrest VDM, you still no show face for protest," SeaKing said in a now trending video.

