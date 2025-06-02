Verydarkman has responded to Mr Jollof’s comments about Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray and his recent win

In a recent clip, Mr Jollof praised another team, GLG, while taunting Osimhen for inviting Verydarkman (VDM) abroad to Turkey

VDM fired back by video calling Osimhen and telling Mr Jollof that his jealousy was going to be his downfall

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has responded to a video by Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, concerning Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray.

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM was invited by the football star to Turkey after he predicted Victor would be the top scorer at Galatasaray in his first season.

VDM video calls Victor Osimhen over post by Mr Jollof.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Mr Jollof criticised Osimhen following PSG’s UEFA Champions League victory, noting that Arsenal was a team they had defeated “for life.” He also took a jab at Osimhen’s performance.

VDM responds to Mr Jollof’s video

In his reply, VDM dismissed Mr Jollof’s comments as jealousy towards Victor Osimhen. He stated that he was still in Turkey enjoying life and clarified that Osimhen didn’t invite himself to Turkey, it was the club that sent the invitation.

VDM praised Osimhen’s talent and confirmed that he is the highest scorer at Galatasaray.

VDM makes fun of Mr Jollof in new video.

Source: Instagram

VDM video calls Osimhen

In the same recording, VDM, known for calling out celebrities, made a video call to Victor Osimhen requesting a Lamborghini Urus to cruise around Turkey.

He jokingly added that he also wanted to visit a spa and would drive the Lamborghini there.

VDM admitted he needed money to enjoy life and joked that he had run out of cash.

Reacting to the call, Osimhen laughed and promised to send VDM the vehicle. He also assured him that he would take care of the money VDM required.

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Verydarkmna said in his video. Here are comments about it below:

@vikkyboi_ said:

"What do you expect from a man that his wife beats at home, a man that takes permission from his wife before he sleeps, he’ll be like “mama Joseph PLEASE I want to sleep “ that one go come tell am if you sleep pass 45 minutes you no go Chop for this house."

@iamvipec commented:

"VDM na u fit ur enemies. Very shameless unfornate bingo."

@unusualtemi shared:

"Nothing vex me reach say na television he dey watch him own."

@manlikenotch wrote:

"This video too sweet, Dod abeg oo."

@portable_zazoozeh said:

"Dey done cook Jollof rice, read again till you understand."

