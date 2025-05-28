Victor Osimhen will not stay at Galatasaray, even though his next destination is yet to be determined

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have reportedly offered him a contract worth €45 million per season

A Turkish pundit has sounded a warning to the Super Eagles forward ahead of deciding on his next club

Victor Osimhen's future is a hot topic heading into the summer transfer window as he will leave Napoli permanently and not stay beyond his loan spell at Galatasaray either.

Osimhen is wanted among the top five European league clubs, including the Premier League and Italian Serie A. He also has interest from the Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Victor Osimhen after winning the Turkish Cup.

Source: Getty Images

He has yet to publicly decide on his next club as he wants to wait till the Turkish Super League season is over and assess his options ahead of joining a new club for next season.

Sinan Engin warns Victor Osimhen

Turkish football commentator Sinan Engin has fired a warning to Victor Osimhen that he will miss the love shown to him by Galatasaray fans when he leaves the club.

The former footballer added that Galatasaray have done their best to keep the forward, and they cannot compete against the huge financial incentive offered by Al-Hilal.

“Galatasaray's most important transfer will be Osimhen. I met with Okan Buruk and Abdullah Kavukcu. I asked Okan Buruk and he showed Abdullah Kavukcu. He told me, 'Unless there are significant differences, he will stay with us.’,” he told Assist Analysis on YouTube.

“You can't keep him in the team where the Al Hilal Team paid 45 million Euros, there is nothing the manager can do. I said 'He will miss the Galatasaray fans, he will come back in January'.”

The fans have expressed love to Osimhen in various forms since it was announced that he would join the club in September — from waiting for him at the airport at 2 am, to carrying him into the stands on his debut, amongst other gestures.

The fans were a different experience for him, compared to his time at Napoli, where things turned sour between him and the fans after his departure last summer.

Osimhen confuses Galatasaray fans

Football pundit Sansal Buyuka admits Osimhen is confusing the Galatasaray fans with his social media activity, which hints that he will leave.

“Osimhen's sharing of a photo from his championship celebration and adding the song 'Before I Go' confused me, to be honest. It means 'I'm leaving',” he told Sports Digitale.

“The Al Hilal website put Osimhen's jersey up and then immediately removed it. Why did you do this out of the blue? Are they firing flares?”

Victor Osimhen applauds the Galatasaray fans during the Champions Fest at the Yenikap Rally Area.

Source: Getty Images

He claimed that the Galatasaray fans should not be angry if the Super Eagles forward leaves because, as much as they love him, he has a lucrative offer in Saudi Arabia.

“The love atYenikapı, that's all right, but on the other side, there's 135 million Euros in 3 years. If Osimhen leaves, no one will say 'Why is he leaving?', they will remember him with fond memories,” he concluded.

Galatasaray director speaks about Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray director Abdullah Kavukcu spoke about Osimhen and revealed the only condition that will make the player beyond this season.

Kavukcu confirmed that Osimhen is open to continuing with the club if the offers from other clubs are not significantly more than what Galatasaray offered him.

Source: Legit.ng