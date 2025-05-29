Singer Davido is certainly relieved after years of being separated from his first daughter, Imade Adeleke

The Afro-pop singer shared the heartwarming news of his reunion with Imade after 2 years on social media

A new video shared by his best friend Cubana CP saw him excitely make playful remarks about their reunion

A trending video shared by nightlife boss Cubana Chief Priest has generated a lot of social media buzz.

In the clip, the celebrity barman was seen hosting his friend Davido alongside his team. Davido, who recently reunited with his first daughter, Imade, after two years, was seen driving into CP’s home.

Before alighting from his Tesla Cybertruck, he shouted, "I don see my pikin o, I don collect my pikin back."

Davido says he has reclaimed his child as he visits Cubana CP. Credit: @davido

The singer sounded so emotional and as though he had been through a lot in those years of absence from his child’s life.

Recall that Davido and Sophia Momodu have been in conflict over the custody of their daughter, Imade. The musician filed for joint custody, while Sophia filed for sole custody of their 10-year-old daughter.

In the clip, Cubana CP’s wife was seen serving their guests with lots of food, as they all merry and rejoiced with Davido.

CP, via his caption, stated that he almost missed his flight, but OBO promised to send a private jet if that happened.

CP wrote:

"Had An Amazing Dinner🍽️ With My Bestie, Everyday We Celebrate Success Right. I Nearly Missed My Flight✈️ @davido Said CP If You Miss Am I Go Send Jet🛩️ I Was Praying To Miss The Flight But @flyairpeace No Gree😂 @folazfab You Re D*mn So Pretty My Inlaw🫶🏽 Omo Governor @_deangels I’m Missing You Already Mi Amor❤️."

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Davido dines with CP's family

Read some reactions below:

@folazfab said:

"Family ❤️‍🔥Thanks for the hospitality 😌."

@tochi_lifestyle said:

"Hand wey hold him pikin done release am.. God pass them 😂."

@zenmagafrica said:

"Where there is true love, there will be happiness and fellowship. When you look at this video, don’t just look at the feast but look at the smiles, the joy, the genuine love from Cp to David and David back to Cp and his wife to David’s cousin. Guys, love one another irrespective of tribe, religion or anything. The leaders try to divide us but we must fight to stay united. Beautiful video."

@mr_fisayo said:

"True be told baba. Your post Dey always do am like say make e know finish. God did!!!❤️❤️."

@_winning1 said:

"I don collect my pikin back o."

@olobadagzy said:

"😂😂Welcome back the real face of DMW imade."

Davido shouts in excitement as he reclaims first child, Imade. Credit: @davido

@ginikacaro said:

"I dun see my pikin oo! I dun collect my pikin back oo! Davido oo😂😂😂No be small joy!!😂😂😂😂😂."

@m4_4x_osula said:

"Which one be I don see my pikin ooo... davido can never seem to amaze me 😂😂😂😂."

@titobiloluwa05 said:

"Oh my God, I love the way he said I don see my pikin ooooo, I don collect my pikin back 😂😂 The Joy of Parenthood 😍."

@mimzgirlie said:

"Did you hear that? “I don see my pikin ooo, I don collect my pikin back oo” now that’s a real father right there👏👏👏👏👏 E no suppose better for who no like you 😂 Weldon CP."

@m6damasterpiece said:

"I don see my pikin got me emotional. This guys personality sha."

Imade spotted sapling Davido's white Tesla cybertruck

Legit.ng reported that following Davido’s reunion with his 10-year-old daughter, Imade Adeleke, the singer has flooded social media with their cute moments together.

The singer spread joy across social media after he shared their first reunion photo via his Instagram story.

Imade was later seen in her dad’s latest white Tesla Cybertruck, sitting comfortably and trying to find her way around the vehicle.

