Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan, has shared his thoughts about the Nollywood biopic made about him

The movie was made public some days ago by Nollywood veteran Gentle Jack, whose real name is Martins Njubuigbo

The audacious critic made his expectations known and shared why he does not approve of the movie

Nigerian social media critic Martins Otse Vincent has reacted to the Nollywood movie VeryDarkMan, released in his name.

The movie was made public by actor Gentle Jack, who also played the role of VeryDarkMan, sparking massive reactions online.

Fans react as VDM makes video about the movie titled in his name. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @baba_gentlejack

VDM, who many expected to respond, finally did and expressed how disappointed he was in the movie.

He stated that Nollywood should have done better — they should have reached out to him and asked for his real story and what truly inspired the VDM movement.

The critic noted that he watched the movie but got irritated, as the only thing they got right was his lookalike, Gentle Jack, who played him.

VDM wrote:

"By now I am sure most of you have seen the movie NOLLYWOOD DID WHERE LEGENDARY GENTLE JACK PLAY ME(very dark man)Honestly i am not happy about the movie,it cr!nggd me I was so irrrtdd even watching it,the got the right character and our look alike however the story was just !rrrt@tnng."

Watch the video here:

VDM reacts to Nollywood's movie about him

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@djnetwoq said:

"How do you even expect professionalism from Asaba movie maker 🤔."

@Positivityzz said:

"Why is it that I feel like this guy is working with the government but indirectly using humanitarian services to keep Nigerians engineered."

@DanielAmos69878 said:

"U have a good point they should have also contacted you for more information."

@GNyango60391 said:

"How can someone just sit down write a story about someone who is still alive without contacting the person? Omo it was intentional, they know u may not do anything by then they have already cash out... This is not fair."

@AyoguOhagwu said:

"Nollywood have nothing to act again, that's why they acted a movie about you. Shame to Nollywood."

@bolakale_osho said:

"Who wan watch the movie sef... maybe their family. If most Nigerians watch am make I bend."

@Empero566 said:

"And one other thing I noticed is that the video quality is too poor! It should be a video of International standard."

@RUGGEDSAINT said:

"Nollywood and its mediocrity. Zero investigation, zero depth, zero prudence. Always rushing to locations to produce lackluster. Shior!"

@S_SQUARE88 said:

"How will you do a movie about someone's character without contacting the person first...? Nigerians always display a level of unprofessionalism."

@WIX619 said:

"Efcc didn’t go through your account any shitt don’t come and be laying to the masses you were accused of beefing and online bullying with hate speech , the theme of yoir exploit with efcc doesn’t had anything to do with money laundering so tell Nigerians the truth and stop lies."

Nollywood releases ‘Verydarkblackman’ Movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood released a trailer for a movie inspired by controversial critic VeryDarkMan.

The trailer which has gone viral showed veteran actor Gentle Jack play the role of VeryDarkman.

The video has since stirred mixed reactions, with many expressing their disappointment in Gentle Jack for agreeing to act as VeryDarkMan.

