Top Nigerian social media influencer and model, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has been trending non-stop after he made a revelation about his type of women.

Enioluwa, who recently made headlines over his intelligent response to a Tanzanian interviewer, was captured in a new interview.

The media personality was asked what his type in women is and when he thinks he would be walking down the aisle.

Enny affirmed that he likes women with a huge backside and enjoys it when others turn to look at his woman as she walks by.

He also noted that his fans should expect his wedding in 2027, although he is currently not in a relationship.

Watch the interview here:

Enioluwa Adeoluwa called Priscilla Ojo at midnight to wish her a happy birthday, but he was humorously reminded of her new marital status.

Priscilla’s response, “Eni, let me call you back,” prompted Enioluwa to reflect on her marriage to Juma Jux, shifting their dynamic as she now prioritizes her husband.

Despite the change, Enioluwa emphasised the enduring strength of their friendship in an emotional Instagram post, wishing her joy and success.

Reactions as Enioluwa's interview trends

Read some reactions below:

@melanin._god said:

"If he say he like men wahala. He talk say he like women wahala. Wooo I’m tired of y’all self. Na why e good make you no try impress anybody cause na oloriburuku fill this space they go still talk."

@officialgegeh said:

"Okay. We listen we will now wait before judging."

@mizthicknezz_ said:

"Red lipstick and make up !! Nahhhh he should better come out rather than using someone’s daughter to cover his real self!!!!"

@steph.okorie said:

"All of you saying be will be wifed up please go and read Lagos sugar baby😂😂."

@sanyaa011 said:

"Guys with big bunda should start hiding."

@Idiegbe_yanose said:

"Him juz dey talk all these ones 😂."

@Tj_kristoff said:

"Shebi he don stop to dey put makeup for face?"

@FolajeuwoNelson said:

"Na why you dey run after Hilda ?😂."

@Abimbolabadmu said:

"I no sure say this guy fit handle big yansh."

@Vicinteltech said:

"Who else sees through this bullsh*t?"

@JasperTrace_ said:

"The guy na bisexual."

