There has been a prophecy about Joseph Aloba, widely known as Mohbad’s dad, by a Nigerian cleric

The video emerged online as the man delivered powerful messages, claiming he was sent by God

He told Aloba what to do about his son’s death, igniting questions and multiple reactions from fans

Social media users were not expecting to receive a prophecy concerning the late promising singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad’s dad.

A Nigerian cleric, still unidentified, has come forward to share the message he received from God on behalf of Mr Joseph Aloba.

According to him, God told him to instruct Mr Aloba to go and bury his son, Mohbad, who was exhumed over a year ago.

Late singer's father trends as cleric reveals fresh prophecy about him. Credit: @mohbad_dad

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that Nigerian singer and Marlian Records signee died in an unpleasant situation, which remains a mystery to many since 2023.

Ever since, efforts to unravel the cause of his death and bring the culprits to book have been futile. According to the man of God, Mohbad’s father will end up in despair and suffer if he fails to heed God’s warning.

He stated that his son’s death has brought him into the limelight and now, it is time to give Mohbad a proper burial.

He argued that if Mr Joseph had channelled the same energy he used in seeking justice for Mohbad into caring for his child, then Mohbad might still be alive.

He, however, urged many to relate the message to the concerned, as time is of the essence.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as prophecy about Mohbad's dad trends

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@lawunmi_28 said:

"What a great message to everyone.... pray now not later😢."

@miz_darey said:

"Shey this baba go hear sha."

@prettydeejah88 said:

"Even without ur message self....He go definitely suffer😢😢."

@iyapresido said:

"Jossy go suffer regardless gba be."

@iambeequeen_ said:

"That man na Ekiti man ooo he no go hear too much agidi 😢."

Fresh prophecy concerning Mohbad's dad goes viral online. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

@iloriafusat said:

"How u want make him Dey maintain the new lifestyle wey him Dey live now. Person wey him life don better pass when him son Dey alive. Nah god go punish am if he burry am make he use am do suya Sheyb the body go don dry now the meat go sweet."

@wura_o_la said:

"Even if he buries him now, no difference for the suffering cos I don’t know why a parent would suffer their child even after death."

@fholooks_1 said:

"Thank u soo much sir for this shoutout to Oloriburuku Baba Mohbad…😢."

@b_oluwa_tife_ said:

"Why God no dey send person wey dey close by? Na social medium now?It is well."

@officialmoffy said:

"If no be say the man sef na oloriburuku ah ur own pikin! Almost two years now and dem never bury him! I’ve never seen such before Walai."

Mohbad's dad quizzes over plots of land in Liam's name

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Mohbad's father Joseph Aloba, during a live video, spoke about the singer's assets which he acquired through his mother-in-law.

Joseph Aloba in the video said he didn't know the reason Mohbad bought two plots of land and registered it in his son Liam's name.

Mohbad's father's comment about the late singer's lands has sparked up another round of reactions, with many blasting him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng