A Nigerian lady has come to the defense of media personality Enioluwa following criticisms he received from some section of social media for crying at Priscilla Ojo's wedding

Priscilla, Enioluwa's bestie, recently married her Tanzanian lover Juma Jux, and the lady said the union would affect the media personality's friendship with Iyabo Ojo's daughter

She listed three things Enioluwa would no longer enjoy following his bestie's marriage and urged people to let him be

A lady, Gab Riella, has tackled those criticising content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa for weeping at his bestie, Priscilla Ojo's wedding.

In a Facebook post, Gab Riella noted that Priscilla's wedding would surely affect Enioluwa's friendship with her as boundaries would be set.

A lady defended Enioluwa after he cried at Priscilla's wedding. Photo Credit: @its.priscy, @enioluwaofficial, Facebook/Gab Riella, Bellanaija style

Source: Instagram

Three things Enioluwa would miss

The lady said Enioluwa would no longer be able to go on trips or hangouts with Priscilla like they used to.

She added that Priscilla and Enioluwa would no longer be able to have casual calls like they might be having before she wedded.

She also said they would no longer be able to attend events in matching outfits. The lady urged people to cut Enioluwa some slack. Her post read:

"So Enioluwa was crying on his Bestie’s wedding and I see comments like “you were doing bestie bestie with her and now you’re crying another man has taken her away…” what exactly is in y’alls heads please? Brain?

"Nahhhh I doubt.

"Do you even know what it means for Priscilla to be married now?

"Let me walk you through, hold my hand, use the other hand to hold your head, so the tiny bit of sense remaining won’t fall off.

"1. It means no more of the duo trips and hangouts they used to have.

"2. No more of the usual calls they used to have(if at all it existed).

"3. No more of going for events with matching outfits like they used to.

"I would list more if I knew them personally but there you go.

"After today, boundaries would be set like maddddd and it’s definitely going to affect their friendship. He’ll miss her guys, he will miss the hell out of her and that’s why he was teary.

"Bisola cried when Sharon got married, and there was no fuse.

"Make una leave my Enioluwa abeg, when he is not Wike and T.Man."

A Nigerian lady says Enioluwa would no longer be able to call Priscilla at certain periods of the day. Photo Credit: Gab Riella, Instagram/@enioluwaofficial

Source: Facebook

Lady's post about Enioluwa stirs reactions

Mera Babaja said:

"My own na if my bestie Annie Samson no cry the way Eni cry ehh she go confirm craze dat day."

Muplang Keren Dingmun said:

"If you have that type of bond with someone you will cry he’s already missing her."

Jed Xavier said:

"Why another man go Dey cry for my wife wedding irrespective of whatever bond they share, I will raise my eyebrows a bit."

Amara Alexsandra said:

"People just don't understand what “bond" is 😅.....if I was in his shoes too honestly I'll cry because things won't be the same again...... imagine those random calls with your bestie that last hours....Omo it can't be the same again.

"I understand how he feels jare 🥲."

Man shares intriguing observation about Enioluwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared an intriguing thing he noticed about content creator Enioluwa.

The man said he noticed that Enioluwa never posts anyone with less than 100k followers on his social media timeline.

Kosi noted that he began to notice that about Enioluwa when Hilda Baci came into the limelight. His Facebook post tackling Enioluwa was met with mixed feelings.

Source: Legit.ng