Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, has passed away at 70 in Los Angeles after a brief illness. People confirmed that her family, including brother Rajad Fenty, was present at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center during his final moments.

Although Rihanna's management team hasn't officially commented on the reports, the news comes as a shock given her third pregnancy announcement with partner A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna's relationship with her father was reportedly complex and marked by periods of estrangement and public disputes.

In 2019, she sued him over unauthorized use of her name and likeness, alleging he misrepresented their connection to third parties. However, the two had reportedly reconciled in recent years, with Ronald expressing pride over her transition into motherhood.

Ronald Fenty leaves behind several children, including Rihanna, Rajad, Rorrey, Samantha, Kandy, and Jamie. The family is mourning privately, with messages of support pouring in from fans worldwide.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Rihanna's passing

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mr__d.m.v said:

"Rest in paradise! Sending love and prayers."

@mystic9977 said:

"RIHANNA 😭😭😭😭😭😭 OH MY GOODNESS!! NOOOOOOO."

@shermaine_watson_anderson said:

"🫂 🤍🕊️ may his soul rest in peace."

@officialchadonlee said:

"Some people will say, "Rihanna made a sacrifice"

@mattiabonorahairstylist87 said:

"😮 omg this is a very sad news."

@mukadzi_wa_jay said:

"So sorry for your loss."

@wasillawarlock said:

"But was he wearing a mask?"

@mukadzi_wa_jay said:

"So sorry for your loss."

@tracynorris785 said:

"Rhianna, OMG, I am so sorry for your loss. This is devastating. Praying for you and your family. 😢😢😢😢🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@suzigalatte14 said:

"I'm so sorry for your loss Rihanna."

@andreawashington8587 said:

"My prayers are with you my condolences 🙏🏾."

