Judy Austin and Yul Edochie’s newborn child received another warm gesture from one of their colleagues

The actress shared a video showing when Juliet Ekeson visited their home and showered gifts on her baby girl

Expressing appreciation for the thoughtful visit, Judy showed off the parcel and money she received on behalf of her child, triggering reactions online

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's newborn daughter has been showered with presents.

Judy took to Instagram to post a video of her colleague Juliet Ekeson visiting her newborn daughter.

Judy Austin brags about newborn's gifts from colleagues. Credit: @judyaustin

The filmmaker did not arrive empty-handed, as she gave the newborn cash, pampers, and other goods.

Sharing a video from the visit, Judy wrote:

See the video below:

"Thank you so my darling @juliet_ekeson for gifting our beautiful princess ❤️❤️. You’re a sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️❤️.I truly appreciate you love and may God Almighty continue to bless you in everything you do Amen."

Last week, Legit.ng reported that Yul and Judy had welcomed their third child, a baby girl. He announced his daughter's name, Universe Ifeyinwa Storm Yul Edochie, and invited the public to join them in their celebration.

Following the birth of their child, actress Chika Lann gave the newborn one million naira. Judy, dumbfounded, had posted a screenshot of the warning to show her appreciation for her lovely heart.

Unlike Chika Lann, Sarah Martins had insulted Judy Austin and her husband, Yul Edochie, because of their daughter's name. Sarah questioned why they named their daughter Universe. She went on to ask where the rest of the world would be if their daughter was the Universe.

Yul's wife prayed for Trying to Conceive (TTC) mothers before her baby's birth, pointing out that parenthood is a God-given blessing. She prayed that God would grant the wishes of every TTC mother and encouraged them to trust without a doubt in their hearts.

Judy Austin fluants gifts for her newborn. Credit: @judyaustin

Netizens celebrate Judy and Yul’s baby

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

peacefully_bb wrote:

"Ngwanu.........where are coven nations 😅😅. Come and donate ur tears here 🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣."

ebubehappy8 wrote:

"Dem suppose name this baby peace as she brought peace and calmness with her. All i can see here is lovely comments, something that even prominent people couldn't stop. She's indeed Heaven's sent. God sent her to spread love and peace 🕊️🕊️."

mz_jojo_medellin said:

"Nwaoma ❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome 😍."

violet.jane.520 said:

"I just followed her because of this she has done ❤️❤️❤️."

itzsolangenonye wrote:

"Very beautiful creature, God is wonderful ❤️❤️❤️."

peacefully_bb said:

ayuknadege wrote:

"This baby is blessed 🙌 😇."

kadiatu2228 wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️...i love storm."

luckyben_official said:

"May almighty God bless you beyond human understanding ijn Amen 🙏🏿@juliet_ekeson."

marywiththefoambreast said:

"She came and calmed everywhere 🙌🙌🙌 Angel❤️."

queen989482 wrote:

"Judy fans enh no be online cho cho 😂we get doings we don't make noise."

maryannekissandra said:

"Na pikin wey born last week be this? 😂,:

Judy Austin shares clip of her and Yul Edochie’s 1st son

In a previous report, Judy Austin got many talking about her son’s paternity recently.

Judy, in post shared on social media, showed off her son’s full face and bragged about how he looked like his father.

Most of her followers and netizens questioned the actress on who the father of the young boy was, as they claimed he looked more like her former husband.

