Massive reactions have trailed a video of Alexx Ekubo and his sister that is now circulating the internet

Alexx Ekubo was seen in panic mode after his sister created content where she was seen flaunting money

His sister was seen dancing and flashing his money while he sat down on the couch, looking sad and depressed

Nigerian movie star Alexx Ekubo is known to be very family-oriented. He never fails to flaunt his people on social media.

A new video of the Nollywood professional and that of his younger sister has been making the rounds on social media.

Alexx Ekubo's sister tensions him and boasts of being his Next of Kin. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the recording, sighted by Legit.ng, Alexx's sister, was seen fanning herself with an unknown amount of money while she danced happily.

Eagle-eyed netizens soon noticed the caption at the top of the video, which screamed, "Occupation: Next of Kin".

Alexx, on the other hand, looked devastated and sad as he watched his sister go over the moon over his hard-earned money.

Alexx's caption reads:

"My younger siblings go whine you… Panic!"

Watch video here:

Legit.ng recalls how Linda Ejiofor and her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman, taunted Alexx Ebuko over his singlehood.

How fans reacted to Alexx and sister's vdieo

Here is how some Nigerian netizens reacted to the viral clip.

@ofor.idika:

"And them sabi fine pass person weh acquire the wealth."

@yomicasual:

"Baba your mind no go touch ground!"

@evalaporsh:

"Lol. I love her vibe . Eat the money Babygirl no panic ur brother get money."

@preciousubani_:

"See as next of kin fit her scatter."

@loju_mercy:

"No peace for the best big brother in the world."

@thriftzonebyayinke:

"The BOND is forever."

@joyorimagede:

"That vibes when you know your a Rich man next of kin."

Alexx Ekubo shares pics, videos of family time

Actor Alexx Ekubo has shared adorable videos and pictures of him and his family having some fun moments.

A clip shows the actor attempting to get his mother to sing Asake's Lonely At The Top hit song.

Another clip showed Alexx and his siblings teasing their parents as they shared a kiss while posing for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng